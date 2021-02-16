Georgia bill would increase penalties for crimes committed during protests

Months after Atlanta was the site of weeks of unrest in response to police brutality across the country, a Republican senator and former police officer has filed legislation that would increase penalties for people who commit crimes during a protest.
Senate Bill 171 would increase the penalties for crimes such as blocking a highway, assaulting someone or damaging property when gathered in groups of two or more.
The bill’s sponsor, Cataula Republican state Sen. Randy Robertson, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Senate Democratic Whip Harold Jones of Augusta said it was clear the bill was a reaction the protests held in Atlanta and across the country last summer in response to the deaths of Black men and women who were killed by police. Protests in Atlanta lasted for weeks, with some attendees damaging property throughout the downtown area — including at the state Capitol — and others throwing things at police.
“This bill is a reaction to persons who exercise their First Amendment rights under the Constitution,” he said.
The bill, filed last week, would make blocking a highway during an “unlawful assembly” a felony, carrying a punishment of one to five years in prison and/or a $1,000 to $5,000 fine. Any groups of seven or more who damage property or are violent against another person also would be charged with a felony.
Also, anyone who commits a crime while gathered in a group could be charged with racketeering, under the bill.
Those who were convicted of offenses related to “unlawful assembly,” defined as “the assembly of two or more persons for the purpose of commuting an unlawful act,” would be banned from working for the state or any municipality, under the bill.
Local government agencies that instructed their law enforcement officers not to interact with protesters could be sued by anyone who was injured or whose property was damaged. And any Georgia municipality that cut its law enforcement funding by more than 30% could have state funding withheld.