Georgia bill would increase penalties for crimes committed during protests

The bill, filed last week, would make blocking a highway during an “unlawful assembly” a felony, carrying a punishment of one to five years in prison and/or a $1,000 to $5,000 fine. Any groups of seven or more who damage property or are violent against another person also would be charged with a felony.

Also, anyone who commits a crime while gathered in a group could be charged with racketeering, under the bill.

Those who were convicted of offenses related to “unlawful assembly,” defined as “the assembly of two or more persons for the purpose of commuting an unlawful act,” would be banned from working for the state or any municipality, under the bill.

Local government agencies that instructed their law enforcement officers not to interact with protesters could be sued by anyone who was injured or whose property was damaged. And any Georgia municipality that cut its law enforcement funding by more than 30% could have state funding withheld.