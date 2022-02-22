Georgia bill seeks protection for loud gas leaf blowers

“The difficulty of operating their businesses across jurisdictions would cause chaos and confusion,” said Mary Kay Woodworth, executive director for the Georgia Urban Ag Council.

The legislation would still allow local restrictions on hours of use and mufflers as long as they treat all types of leaf blowers the same.

The Association County Commissioners of Georgia told lawmakers it opposes state laws that limit the authority of county governments.

The House State and Local Government Subcommittee didn’t vote on the measure, House Bill 1301. But It could soon receive a vote in the House Governmental Affairs Committee.