Kemp suspends Georgia’s fuel tax again, saving drivers at the pump

With state coffers overflowing thanks to another big surplus, Gov. Brian Kemp is once again suspending the state’s gas tax to cut the cost of motor fuel to Georgians.

Kemp can only suspend the tax one month at a time through his state of emergency executive order, and the new suspension - which starts at midnight - will run through Oct. 12. But he can continue the tax break on a monthly basis through executive orders.

“From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class,” Kemp said in a statement announcing the executive order. “While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump.”

Kemp, a Republican, has been a consistent critic of the Democratic Biden administration, blaming it for rising prices. Inflation was at 3.2% in July, down from 8.5% the same month in 2022, according to the government’s Consumer Price Index report.

Fuel prices have been rising lately partly because of oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies earlier this summer, as well as soaring summer demand.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Tuesday was $3.83, according to AAA. In Georgia, the price was $3.57, down from $4.33 in mid-2022 but up from earlier this year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in July that the state ended fiscal 2023 on June 30 with a surplus of more than $5 billion in tax revenue. It marked the third big annual surplus in a row, and in the previous two fiscal years, Kemp returned money to Georgians with income and property tax rebates and, through much of 2022, a suspension of the state tax on gas.

Kemp last year suspended the gas tax — currently 31.2 cents a gallon — in an effort to lower the price to Georgians when fuel prices skyrocketed. He lifted that suspension Jan. 10, at a time when prices were below $3 per gallon.

The governor signed a law in March 2022 that cleared the Legislature with the backing of most Democrats and Republicans to allow him to suspend the gas tax through May of that year, but he announced extensions each month, benefiting from a wave of media coverage each time as he ran for reelection.

The suspension costs the state — and saves drivers — $150 million to $180 million a month. Kemp said Georgians saved $1.7 billion during the previous suspension.

Gas tax money goes for roads and other transportation projects, but Kemp and lawmakers previously backfilled the lost revenue with excess tax money the state collected.

“I applaud Governor Kemp’s suspension of motor fuel taxes to keep our people and our economy moving despite Washington’s inaction on rising fuel prices,” said Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington. “Georgia’s success story is no accident – it is the result of conservative policies enacted to keep Georgia the nation’s best state for business.”

Prices at the pump won’t necessarily plummet immediately.

Motor fuel taxes are excise taxes on distributors, rather than sales taxes on consumers. So the suspension means fuel distributors that supply gas stations will stop collecting the tax.

Any fuel that gas stations already had before the fuel tax suspension takes effect is fuel they’ve already paid the tax on. And gas they ordered before the fuel tax suspension takes effect is also taxed, so the price of that gas won’t change.

The governor is expected to propose more tax rebates in coming months to refund part of the fiscal 2023 surplus. He also has told state agencies they can request more spending in the coming year, a rarity for a fairly tight-fisted governor.