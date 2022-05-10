BreakingNews
Georgia 2022: Who’s voted in the primary election

050222 Norcross, Ga: Gwinnett County residents enter the Lucky Shoals Community Center for early voting for the Georgia primaries Monday, May 2, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Politics
By Staff reports
41 minutes ago

Early voting in Georgia’s 2022 primary election is off to a fast start.

More than 215,000 Georgians have voted so far, about triple the number who voted during the same period in the 2018 election.

Republicans are outpacing Democrats in number of votes. Since this is a primary election, members of the same party are running against each other, and party totals do not have any bearing on the results.

There is plenty of room for the numbers to climb. Butts County, just south of Atlanta, has the highest turnout so far with about 7% of voters having made their choices.

