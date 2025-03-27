Geoff Duncan says the Signal security breach is ‘reckless’

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan weighs in on top Trump administration officials sharing attack plans in a group chat that accidentally included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.
“I hope Democrats, Republicans and the growing list of in-betweeners all agree that there’s a better way to share classified information that’s very sensitive,” the AJC contributor said. “Lives depend on it.”
Meanwhile, state Rep. Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain, voted against Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal overhaul and lost his job as president and CEO of the Harris County Chamber of Commerce.
Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy have the latest on the political fallout. There’s also fresh scrutiny for The New Georgia Project, which was founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
Monday on “Politically Georgia”: The hosts answer your questions from the listener mailbag.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AJC file photo
Kemp’s legal overhaul in Georgia sparks primary threats, political reprisals and a firing
The governor muscled his measure to limit lawsuits and bring down jury awards through the General Assembly last week after a yearslong fight.
Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?
The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.
Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts
The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.
How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival
The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.