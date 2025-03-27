Politics
Politics

Geoff Duncan says the Signal security breach is ‘reckless’

“There’s a better way to share classified information that’s very sensitive,” the AJC contributor said. “Lives depend on it.”
The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
By
30 minutes ago

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan weighs in on top Trump administration officials sharing attack plans in a group chat that accidentally included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

“I hope Democrats, Republicans and the growing list of in-betweeners all agree that there’s a better way to share classified information that’s very sensitive,” the AJC contributor said. “Lives depend on it.”

Meanwhile, state Rep. Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain, voted against Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal overhaul and lost his job as president and CEO of the Harris County Chamber of Commerce.

Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy have the latest on the political fallout. There’s also fresh scrutiny for The New Georgia Project, which was founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 for a Kamala Harris campaign rally. It’s Harris’ campaign event in the state since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

Monday on “Politically Georgia”: The hosts answer your questions from the listener mailbag.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

State Rep. Vance Smith on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: AJC file photo

Kemp’s legal overhaul in Georgia sparks primary threats, political reprisals and a firing

The governor muscled his measure to limit lawsuits and bring down jury awards through the General Assembly last week after a yearslong fight.

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

Kemp’s legal overhaul splinters Democrats and exposes GOP divisions

The Latest

Frank Bisignano, President Donald Trump’s pick to oversee the Social Security Administration, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Eric Lee/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

OPINION

Jamie Dupree: DOGE changes inside Social Security worry both parties

50m ago

As Trump lowers AI guardrails, Georgia aims to rein in the technology

1h ago

Georgia bill gives power to State Election Board and enacts its rules

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.