Fulton judge denies attempts by Chesebro, Powell to separate trials

Fulton judge denies attempts by Chesebro, Powell to separate trials

By
14 minutes ago
A Fulton County judge on Wednesday denied attempts by two lawyers charged in a sprawling election interference case to be tried separately from each other.

Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell are among the 19 defendants in the Georgia racketeering case and they have each asked for speedy trials. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set an Oct. 23 trial date. But Chesebro and Powell said their cases were different and they wanted to be tried separately.

McAfee on Wednesday rejected that request.

i’m not finding the severance is necessary,” he said, adding that he intends to make the Oct. 23 trial date stick.

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

