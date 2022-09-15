Fulton grand jury seeks testimony of Trump-appointed prosecutor

Christine did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the Fulton DA’s office, which is advising the grand jury.

It’s no surprise that jurors are seeking the testimony of Christine. The grand jury has for months been interested in the tumult that befell the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Georgia in January 2021.

This summer, jurors subpoenaed the AJC for an audio recording of a conference call among prosecutors in Georgia’s Northern District that the paper had reported on in early 2021.

The call featured Christine, then the newly appointed acting U.S. attorney, reassuring his colleagues rattled by the unexpected departure of their former boss, Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

Combined Shape Caption Attorney BJay Pak speaks during a press conference at Alston and Bird Law in Atlanta’s Midtown community, Thursday, September 16, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer Combined Shape Caption Attorney BJay Pak speaks during a press conference at Alston and Bird Law in Atlanta’s Midtown community, Thursday, September 16, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Senior Trump administration officials had tapped Christine, who had been the top federal prosecutor in Georgia’s Southern District, to replace Pak, bypassing the normal chain of command and raising fears of potential political interference.

Pak later testified before the congressional Jan. 6 committee that he resigned after it was communicated to him that Trump was unhappy with his work and believed he wasn’t being aggressive enough in investigating voter fraud cases.

During the conference call, Christine told prosecutors that he had dismissed two election fraud cases filed by supporters of Trump due to lack of evidence.

“I believe, as many of the people around the table believed, there’s just nothing to them,” Christine said during the call.

Christine’s subpoena suggests that Fulton prosecutors have received the greenlight from the Justice Department, which must approve the testimony of all current and former Justice Department personnel for court appearances.

Hart’s paperwork also stated that he has been retained to represent Christine “on related matters” before the Jan. 6 committee, the DOJ’s inspector general’s office and the Washington, D.C.-based federal grand jury that’s aiding the Justice Department’s investigation of the Jan. 6 attack.