Fulton DA’s office backs off push to disqualify attorney for GOP electors

“It is unfathomable how Ms. Debrow can offer competent and adequate counsel to her client who has been accused of further crimes,” prosecutors argued in their April 18 filing. “(A)ny claim of all 10 of her clients being similarly situated has gone out the window.”

Debrow vehemently fought the allegations. In her response late last week, the Newnan-based attorney provided previously signed statements from her clients confirming that they were informed about immunity — and potential immunity — offers.

Debrow also confirmed that she was currently only representing eight GOP electors, all of whom now have immunity deals in place, and that two others who were not given such offers had found legal representation elsewhere. She fired off a series of fiery accusations of her own about the conduct of Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor overseeing the criminal investigation in the Fulton DA’s office. She asked the DA’s office to reimburse her for the time she spent putting together the reply.

Willis’s filing Wednesday seeks to ward off additional public fighting with Debrow, which could have led to damaging disclosures in a court hearing.

All 16 of the Republicans who posed as Georgia’s legitimate Electoral College voters were sent “target” letters by prosecutors last summer alerting them that they could be charged with crimes.