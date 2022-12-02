FULL TRANSCRIPT: Herschel Walker’s speech in Smyrna on Nov. 19

And he — as I was watching him and just the other day I heard him preaching in his church about me. He says some of the things I say is venomous and vile. And he said that, you know, when you talk about him, you’re talking about Jesus, and you’re talking about Dr. Luther King. And this what’s so funny about it. He is correct. when you talk about God’s people you sometimes talk about Jesus, but he’s not God’s people because he’s not doing right by what God is telling him to do. And being a preacher, you got to be holy of Jesus to be saying, you and Jesus the way he walked because what he’s doing in this apartment building at Columbia Tower is not right. That’s not of Jesus. So don’t put Jesus on your troubles, sir.

You shouldn’t put Jesus’ name on what you’re doing to people, and don’t put Martin Luther King name on it. He may not know you’re not Jesus and you’re not Dr. King. You’re doing not right. So don’t put your name there. Now I’m gonna go to him as a senator because y’all know what he doing as a senator trying to represent the people of Georgia. He told us — now listen to this. Now, he said America need apologize for its whiteness? And no, no, no, I’m like he is a man of the cloth. I’m like has he read the Bible I read because it talks about forgiveness. They said don’t look at the speck in your brother’s eye and look at the plank in your own eye. You got to ask for forgiveness, and he never asked for forgiveness and moved on. He’s still talking about the past.

We don’t want to live in the past — y’all can I tell you this here? Archie Bunker wouldn’t even be on the air today, would it not? And I tell you what, I used to love Archie Bunker. Did you not like Archie Bunker? But because of Senator Warnock, it wouldn’t be on air because he’s still living in the past. You got to come to the future, sir. We’re moving forward, we’re not going backwards. And then he said the problem with America is racism. I’m like wait a minute he haven’t read the Bible I read because God don’t know nothing about the color of your skin. He knows about your heart and he talking about the color of people’s skin. But no no no, no no no no no. All he trying to do is separate you. He trying to separate you because he wants your vote.

I’m telling you right now we ain’t gonna let him separate us ‘cause in the Bible I read it say a house divided cannot stand, does it not? So maybe maybe, maybe, maybe, maybe maybe maybe he needed to get in that Bible I’m reading and get out of that thing that he’s doing. Get back on the right track, the right track to get God in your life. ‘Cause, I told him when I go to Washington, Jesus Christ coming with me. He can block and I can run. So this is what’s so funny. This is what’s so funny.

And then I heard this thing about defund the police. I’m like this is what Rev. Warnock want to do: defund the police ‘cause he said our men and women are thugs and bullies. Our great men and women in blue thugs and bullies, calling them names. What is the matter with him, calling them names? That’s the reason morale is down. That’s the reason recruitment is down when you have a leader in Washington like that, that don’t want to be accountable for anything. He even said he believes in no cash bail, can you believe that? No cash bail. And then he wants to release prisoners from jail. I’m like we become prisoners in our own home if we have somebody in Washington representing us like that.

And I even know this here in the great book I read, it said Adam and Eve and then God said from this place here you have total freedom. But if you touch and eat from this tree here, you will surely die. They were held to accountability. That’s what we need in Washington right now. People that hold people accountable for what they’re doing. And we’re not holding people accountable because we won’t get behind our men and women in blue. I can promise you I get behind our men and women in blue, because I will always stand with them.

This is the hardest time in America to be a police officer when you have people that don’t really respect them. I remember the other day, I was leaving my campaign office and it was starting to get dark outside. And I saw this police officer pull over this little white car that had dark windows and all of a suddent my heart started to get nervous because I said I hope this officers don’t hurt that person in the car because you know now we got all these iPhones. So what we show is we always show a police officer doing something wrong. And that’s not true. That’s not true.

So, they were trying to fool me too, because I’m thinking that this police officer needs to be reformed. And then I said, No, no, no, I’m not gonna let people like Raphael Warnock fool me because maybe, maybe that guy in that car need to respect that officer as well. Because then we all go home safe. ‘Cause everybody wants to go home safe. He’s got a family, she’s got a family, so she wants to go home safe as well. So what we need to do is reform the citizen as well to respect the police officer. And then we all have a good country. We all can go home safe, but yet we have leaders in Washington doing that, then let me tell you something else. This is less than two short years, y’all got to think about this. And he’s asked for six more years. Can we put up with that? No, we can’t. No, we can’t.

Now he was talking about our military, our great military, the most lethal fighting force ever assembled is the United States military. Y’all heard all these great politician, all these great politician get in front of you and say, they are peace through strength. This is the words from someone else. They didn’t even make that up; they stole someone else’s words, but they 100% correct. There is peace through strength, but if we don’t support our military we’ll have no strength, and I can guarantee we’ll have no peace. Because I can tell you right now, don’t think these other countries are not looking at us. They’re looking at us saying what’s going on with America talking about pronouns in the military. Pronouns? What the heck is a pronoun? I’m like, Hey, Raphael Warnock’s pronoun is going to be former senator. That’s his pronoun. Yes, sir. Yes, sir.

His pronoun gonna be “former senator.” ‘Cause let me tell you this right here. I’m tired of this pronouns. We need to start doing push ups and sit up. That’s what I’ve been doing my whole life. And I got used to that. We need to get our men and women and let them know in the military, that we’re going to have their backs; that we’re going to give them the equipment that they need to go out and do the job they need to get done because that’s the reason we have the strength we have. That’s the reason we have the peace we have. We got to get rid of this pronoun. And they talking about pronouns in our military, like what is the matter with them? Hey, and then this is another thing.

Did y’all see Raphael Warnock in that debate. Y’all saw him in that debate. Did anyone here think he can beat me in a debate? Let’s be real. They don’t know who I am. I told him I’m Ricky Bobby. Y’all know who Ricky Bobby is, don’t you? I’m Ricky Bobby. He couldn’t beat me in a debate. All of a sudden, he got in a debate and didn’t want to talk. Became Scooby Doo in the debate. Y’all saw that, did you not? They asked him the question. They said, “Sir, will you support Joe Biden in 2024?” And he go, “oh, oh, I don’t know.” And I’m like, now he don’t want to talk. Now, he don’t want to talk.

All I’ve been hearing him talk is how he was gonna go to Washington and represent us. But he went to Washington and represented Joe Biden. He likes — raise our taxes and spend our money. Can you believe that? And this is what’s so funny. He spent almost $100 million against me already. Can you believe that? $100 million and the race is time. That means he don’t know how to spend his money. So why is he spending your money? Quit spending your money. That’s what he needs to do; quit spending your money.

And then, this is another thing. All of a sudden he went to Washington, said he’s going to represent the women. He’s going to speak for the women. Then he voted — now think about it — he voted to put men in women’s sports. What’s wrong with him? Men shouldn’t be in women’s sports, don’t you know that? Men shouldn’t be a women’s sport; that’s like having Herschel Walker to compete against your daughter. You don’t want that, do you? You don’t want that. And yet he voted to put men in a women’s sport. Hey, when I get to Washington, men getting out of women’s sport. They shouldn’t be in women’s sports. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.

We’re still discussing — we’re still discussing what is a woman? I know what is a woman; it’s written in my Bible. It says man and woman, and a woman came from the rib of a man. That’s what Senator Warnock need to read in his Bible. But yet they still telling you man can get pregnant. No, he can’t. No, he can’t. Get it out of your head. Get it out of your head cause what they’re trying to do it distract you from this really serious problem.

The serious problem is he voted, now think about this, to get rid of our energy. Y’all know what that means? Getting rid of energy and going to our enemy to ask for our energy. Do they know the definition of an enemy? Those are people that don’t like you. Now, why would you go to our enemy to ask for — then they’re talking about talking to Iran again. Don’t Iran chant, “Death to America; Death to Israel?” That’s an enemy; they don’t like you. And yet they’re talking to people like that. That’s why they need warriors like me in Washington. I can say, no, no, no. And that’s what they need to learn.

‘Cause when my father, when my father told me, No, he meant no. And then when I got too big for my britches, and thought I can rule his house, he said boy, if you don’t like the rules underneath my roof, leave my house. Maybe it’s time to get people in Washington and say, if you don’t like the rules of United States of America, you can leave. We don’t need you here. We don’t need you here. But yet we got these weak leaders in Washington that want to keep this border wide open. Keep the border wide open, are they serious?

Y’all seen the drugs coming into this country because they want to leave this border wide open. You even saw Chuck Schumer the other day, he’s like, “Well, you know, we got to bring more people in because you know, the population is not going.” I’m like what is the matter with this man? He was even talking about Senator Warnock; y’all saw when he was on that tarmac talking to the president, telling the president that, “We may lose Georgia.” They know they were going to lose Georgia and they good, he’s in a tie, but the tie is going still getting him to lose ‘cause he loses when he go up against Herschel Walker. He knows that; he knows that.

That’s a reason right now he’s running off the rails. Got the border wide open, got crime in the street because he voted for stuff like that, got our military weak, got our police officers weak, but I’m gonna tell you right now, we’re not weak people. We’re strong people. That’s the reason I decided to run. ‘Cause I was watching TV and I got sick and tired of someone like Senator Warnock representing Georgia, as he’s a representative for Georgia. But he went to Washington with his back bent so he’ll do whatever they told him to do.

Well, Herschel Walker, don’t dance and sing for nobody. Never have and never will. Because I can tell you right now, I can tell you right now, as a little kid, I learned as a little kid, there is no color in right and wrong. There’s no color in right and wrong. But Senator Warnock want to use color as his way of getting over on things.

Same thing in that apartment building where people have died. Do y’all know that? People died in that apartment building that he runs. People now living in filth; they’re living in all this filth and stuff. And he’s evicting them. But he said he was a Matthew 25. Matthew 25 talks about, “When I was hungry, you fed me. When I had no clothes, you clothed me.” But it didn’t say when I couldn’t pay my rent, you evicted me, did it? It didn’t say anything like that. But yet he won’t stand up. He won’t stand up and be accountable. He want to blame everyone else. No, no, no, no, no, you blame yourself, sir. You went to Washington representing the great people of Georgia. But you forgot about the people of Georgia. You started representing yourself.

You got wealthy as everybody else was starving, as everyone else was punished. Because what you did: voted four times against the Keystone pipeline. Can you believe that, four times against Keystone Pipeline? Voted to put men in women’s sports. Don’t talk about our men and women in blue, putting them down; our military. And then want to talk about our kids: this is another thing — they want to bring wokeness in our school house. And, like, wokeness instead of teaching our kids — instead of teaching our kids how to read and write — they want to teach them about CRT. Instead of teaching our kids about arithmetic, they want to teach them about agenda ideology. Instead of teaching our kids about safety in schools, he want to put men in women’s sports. That won’t happen on my watch. I can tell you what, it won’t happen on my watch. Because I’m not gonna put up with it. I’m not gonna put up with it.

That’s the reason I said God prepared me for this moment because he know I was gonna do what’s right. It is time to get people in Washington, not politicians, but they are warriors of God. And that’s who I am. I’m that warrior for God that he said you’re ready right now because you’re going up against a guy that sometimes he throw these bible verses on you when you feel guilty, when you know he’s guilty of stuff. But those Bible verses, you got to say the whole verse, don’t just part of the verse, say the whole thing.

And then he wants to talk about all this stuff, because he’s in Dr. King’s church. Dr. King was a wonderful man. But you’re not Dr. King, Senator Warnock. You’re not Dr. King. And then you want to say or be a Senator at the other time when yet he’s supposed have to represented Georgia and didn’t do that either. So what we need to do, we need to let him know it is time for him to go, because as the door is slamming don’t let it hit him in the backside as he leaves the room ‘cause right now we need — we need somebody in Washington that is going to represent you.

We need someone in Washington is going to row the boat with Governor Kemp, and we got to row it in the same direction. What he’s been doing is rowing against Governor Kemp so that’s the reason why in Washington on a federal level, we’re not getting anything done. Because we got a man in Washington that is the wolf in sheep’s clothing trying to fool you guys that he represent you. But I’m gonna tell you right now, your warrior standing in front of you, and I’m not afraid of him. And that’s the reason I’m gonna tell you the truth. Like it or not. He is not your Senator; like it or not we need to send him back to his church to repent for what he’s doing in the church. Repent for what he’s doing at that apartment building, repent what he’s done for the last two years in Washington representing you.

Right now, your warrior is right here. That’s Herschel Walker. I want to thank you guys. Thank you guys so much. Thank you for coming out. I want to thank the governor, his family. I want to thank my wife. I want to thank you, God. Thank Team Herschel, because let me tell you, God is good. Not just sometime, but all the time. God bless you guys. Thank you.