‘Fraud on this court:’ Defense says Wade and Willis lied

Repeated assertions from Fani Willis and Nathan Wade that their romantic relationship began in early 2022 — after she hired him to work on the election case — are a “fraud on this court,” defense attorney Craig Gillen said.

Gillen, who represents defendant David Shafer, said “it’s been proven beyond any doubt that the relationship occurred before Nov. 1, 2021, and the benefits were there.”

“What we have here is a fraud on this court which has been shown, I think, overwhelmingly by the evidence,” he said.

Gillen said Willis and Wade offered “no disclosure whatsoever” about their relationship until it was raised by defense counsel.

“Prosecutors don’t act like this,” he said. “Lawyers don’t act like this.”

They need to go,” he concluded.