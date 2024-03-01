BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in court hearing that’s overshadowed Fulton DA’s election interference case
Politics

‘Fraud on this court:’ Defense says Wade and Willis lied

By
1 hour ago

Repeated assertions from Fani Willis and Nathan Wade that their romantic relationship began in early 2022 — after she hired him to work on the election case — are a “fraud on this court,” defense attorney Craig Gillen said.

Gillen, who represents defendant David Shafer, said “it’s been proven beyond any doubt that the relationship occurred before Nov. 1, 2021, and the benefits were there.”

“What we have here is a fraud on this court which has been shown, I think, overwhelmingly by the evidence,” he said.

Gillen said Willis and Wade offered “no disclosure whatsoever” about their relationship until it was raised by defense counsel.

“Prosecutors don’t act like this,” he said. “Lawyers don’t act like this.”

They need to go,” he concluded.

Attorney Craig Gillen and Attorney Ashleigh Merchant look on in court, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING TODAY
Closing arguments in Fulton DA removal fight10h ago

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

UPDATE
Peachtree Street reopens in Buckhead after days-long sinkhole repair
2h ago

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically
23h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deadline arrives today to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary
10h ago

Credit: AP

Top QB prospect Jayden Daniels met with Falcons
6h ago
The Latest
Prosecutors argue burden hasn’t been met for removal
25m ago
Willis arrives at hearing
32m ago
Defense slams Willis’ ‘threats’ against Wade’s wife
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals