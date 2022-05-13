ajc logo
Forsyth elections officials reject sweeping voter challenge

May 2, 2022 Atlanta: Voters gathered at the Buckhead Library located at 269 Buckhead Ave NE in Atlanta for early voting on Monday May 2, 2022. Three weeks of early voting began Monday for voters who want to cast their ballots in the Georgia primary before election day on May 24. In-person early voting is usually the most popular way of participating in Georgia elections, providing at least 17 days when voters can pick a time that fits their schedule. About 54% of voters cast ballots in advance during the 2020 presidential election. The primary includes races for Georgia governor, the U.S. Senate, statewide offices and the General Assembly. Early voting locations, hours and sample ballots are available online on the stateÕs My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The primary might be the first time many voters go to the polls since the General Assembly passed GeorgiaÕs new voting law in March 2021, though some cities held local elections in the fall. Changes to voting laws affect early voting in several ways. The minimum early voting hours are set at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and counties can offer up to 12 hours of daily early voting, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In previous elections, early voting times were required Òduring normal business hours,Ó but those hours werenÕt defined. Early voting will also be offered on two Saturdays, and local election offices have the option of providing voting hours on two Sundays as well. Before the law, one Saturday of early voting was required. Early voting is available from May 2 to May 20. All voters also have the option of casting absentee ballots in advance of election day, but the rules have changed. Under GeorgiaÕs voting law, voters can no longer request an absentee ballot online without signing a paper form, meaning theyÕll need access to a printer in most circumstances. A driverÕs license or other form of ID is also required. The stateÕs new absentee ballot request website is securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is now 11 days before election day, on May 13 for the primary, and completed ballots must be received at local election offices before polls close. Voters can return absentee ballots through the mail or in drop boxes, but fewer ballot drop boxes are available this year, and there wonÕt be an option during the final days of the election. GeorgiaÕs voting law prohibits drop boxes from being used except during early voting hours, and they can only be located inside early voting locations. The number of drop boxes in each county is capped at one for every 100,000 active voters or the number of early voting locations, whichever is lower. Every county must install at least one drop box. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

CUMMING, Ga. - Forsyth County elections officials on Thursday voted unanimously to dismiss a challenge questioning the the eligibility of 12,880 voters in the May 24 primary.

Filed by Forsyth resident Frank Schneider, the challenge is believed to be the largest one so far under the state’s new election law. It originally included 13,609 people- about 8% of all registered voters in the county – but Schneider removed people included in previous complaints.

The challenge was being watched closely by activists on both sides. Forsyth, a heavily Republican exurb north of Atlanta, has become a magnet this year for voter challenges. With little state guidance, counties are crafting their own guidelines.

Schneider said he created the list of suspect voters by comparing the county’s voter rolls to the National Change of Address database, which is maintained by the U.S. Postal Service. But board members said Thursday night that information alone did not amount to probable cause.

Board member Joel Natt, a Republican appointee, encouraged Schneider to return after he done more thorough research.

Anita Tucker, a Democratic appointee, said the change of address database is unreliable and that it was impractical to consider a challenge so large with just 12 days left until the election. Early voting is already underway.

Schneider accused the board of changing the rules without warning.

“Precedents are being set here on this committee,” Schneider said. “I would really appreciate it if you could provide some consistency here.”

Asked to comment on the board’s decision, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “the people will decide; it will be a beautiful thing.”

About 50 people were at the meeting of the five-member Board of Registrations and Elections. Two of the board members were appointed by Republicans and two by Democrats. The fifth was appointed by a Superior Court judge.

If the board had found probable cause to move forward, county officials would have been required to mail notices to each of the challenged voters giving them an opportunity to confirm their residency, If they had arrived at a polling place without doing so they would have been flagged for review. They could then sign an affidavit attesting to their residency or vote with a provisional ballot.

“Does the staff have time to do all of that?” asked board chair Barbara Luth.

The board on Thursday also acted on another challenge by Schneider involving 580 voters. Of that group, just 10 challenges moved forward. Those 10 had registered to votes with a P.O. Box.

