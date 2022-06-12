Former U.S. Attorney Pak to testify at Monday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing

Pak has already spoken privately with members of Congress examining the root causes of the attack. He resigned abruptly in January 2021 after learning that Trump intended to fire him. The president was frustrated that Pak had said there was no evidence of significant misconduct or mismanagement during the 2020 general election that warranted an investigation.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol two days after Pak’s resignation. During the committee’s first public hearing Thursday evening, rioters who have been charged with crimes were shown in interview videos saying they came to Washington that day because they believed Trump wanted them there.