BreakingNews
Former U.S. Attorney Pak to testify at Monday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing
ajc logo
X

Former U.S. Attorney Pak to testify at Monday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing

Former U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak. (AJC file photo / Alyssa Pointer)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Combined ShapeCaption
Former U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak. (AJC file photo / Alyssa Pointer)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Byung “BJay” Pak, the former Atlanta-based U.S. attorney who was pressured by President Donald Trump to pursue false allegations of election fraud, is scheduled to testify at Monday’s hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Pak has already spoken privately with members of Congress examining the root causes of the attack. He resigned abruptly in January 2021 after learning that Trump intended to fire him. The president was frustrated that Pak had said there was no evidence of significant misconduct or mismanagement during the 2020 general election that warranted an investigation.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol two days after Pak’s resignation. During the committee’s first public hearing Thursday evening, rioters who have been charged with crimes were shown in interview videos saying they came to Washington that day because they believed Trump wanted them there.

That hearing also featured never-before-seen footage of the mob attacking law enforcement and gripping testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, an Atlanta native.

The committee meeting scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. is the panel’s second public hearing. Hearings are also scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday morning, and at least two more are expected after that. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief election official, Gabe Sterling, are expected to testify at one of the upcoming meetings.

Pak, a former Republican state representative, was appointed by Trump to serve as the chief prosecutor for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in 2017.

He will testify during the second half of Monday’s meeting on a panel alongside former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican who was targeted by Trump after refusing to challenge election results, and Benjamin Ginsberg, a veteran Republican election lawyer who has written about the threat Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have on America’s democracy.

A separate panel will feature Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and Chris Stirewalt, Fox News’ former political editor who stepped down after accurately announcing that Trump lost Arizona to Joe Biden in 2020. His call sparked outrage from Trump’s camp.

ExploreGeorgia will play big part in hearings on Jan. 6 attack
ExploreThe officer who shared chilling memories at Jan. 6 hearing is a Georgia native

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died1h ago
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor
14m ago
Duvall homers twice, Braves beat Bucs for 11th straight win
1h ago
Opinion: Abrams vows $50,000 pay for teachers. Will it pay off for her?
1h ago
Opinion: Abrams vows $50,000 pay for teachers. Will it pay off for her?
1h ago
Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe
1h ago
The Latest
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor
14m ago
The officer who shared chilling memories at Jan. 6 hearing is a Georgia native
Trump probe: Cobb elections chief to testify, legislators await subpoenas
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top