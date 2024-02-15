BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Judge holds hearing to examine relationship of Trump prosecutors
Former state GOP chairman Shafer scolded for laughing during testimony

Former state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer laughed during Nathan Wade’s testimony Thursday morning.

That prompted Judge Scott McAfee to speak up, telling Shafer he will be told to leave the courtroom if there are further outbursts. He remained quiet after the incident.

Shafer oversaw the Dec. 14, 2020, GOP meeting at the state Capitol of Republican electors.” He is charged with eight felony counts. Among them: racketeering, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree and false statements and writings.

Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, right, talks with his attorney Andrew Evans during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Thursday in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP)

