Former Georgia Senate leader, influential statehouse lobbyist Pete Robinson dies

“I just hate to hear it,” said Wayne Garner, a longtime Capitol lobbyist who served with Robinson in the Georgia Senate. “He was just a really neat, smart guy. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He worked well with Democrats and Republicans. He got along with everybody on both sides of the aisle.”

Robinson, a lawyer, was elected to the Georgia House in 1984 to represent his home, Columbus, in the legislature.

Six years later, he was elected to the Georgia Senate, where he rose quickly. He first served as an assistant floor leader for Gov. Zell Miller, and later became Senate majority leader and president pro tempore, the second highest post in the chamber.

But Robinson gave up a promising political career in 1994. Members of the General Assembly are paid a small part-time salary, and he said serving was taking a financial toll on his family, a common refrain among lawmakers.

He used what he’d learned to return to the Capitol as a lobbyist. He built a huge client list of many of the state’s most powerful companies, and founded Troutman Sanders Strategies. He left to join King & Spalding in January 2019.

Over the years, he represented financial services companies Synovus and CitiGroup, managed care giants Aetna and Cigna, AFLAC insurance, AT&T, BellSouth, private prison business CoreCivic, Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola, Georgia Power, Microsoft, Southern Company, Verizon Wireless, SunTrust Bank, drug-maker Merck, General Motors, General Electric and dozens of other companies and associations.

As is the case with a number of top lobbyists, Robinson was also a major fundraiser for state leaders. While he served in the General Assembly as a Democrat, he helped elect governors from both parties.

He worked in Atlanta, but he kept a home in Columbus and was active in the local community.

Gov. Brian Kemp remembered meeting Robinson over 30 years ago.

“He was a great friend and a dedicated public servant to the Columbus area and our state,” Kemp said. “Pete’s decades of leadership in his local community, the General Assembly, and various roles since, played a significant role in making Georgia a better place for all who call it home.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for Pete’s family and mourning the loss of a great Georgian.”