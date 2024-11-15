Politics
Politics

Former Detroit Lions, Georgia Southern football player arrested on Jan. 6 charges

Arrest comes as many convicted rioters wait for possible pardons
Federal authorities have charged former Detroit Lions linebacker Leander Antwione Williams, 31, with assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Investigators identified Williams through tips, distinctive articles of clothing and credit card activity on the day of the riot. Authorities say the person in the center of this photo is Williams.

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Federal authorities have charged former Detroit Lions linebacker Leander Antwione Williams, 31, with assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Investigators identified Williams through tips, distinctive articles of clothing and credit card activity on the day of the riot. Authorities say the person in the center of this photo is Williams.
By
50 minutes ago

A former Georgia Southern University and Detroit Lions linebacker was arrested Thursday in Savannah and charged with assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Leander Antwione Williams, 31, faces charges of assaulting police and civil disorder, both felonies, along with five misdemeanor charges relating to his alleged actions during a riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump at the Capitol almost four years ago.

Williams is accused of hitting, grabbing and pushing police officers who had formed a line on the Capitol’s West Terrace to prevent rioters from entering the building.

“As the violence between the rioters and the police officers escalated, Williams remained squarely with the rioters and often used the other rioters to hide his own actions,” an FBI account of Williams’ alleged actions states.

In the conflict, Williams is accused of pulling away a temporary barricade and striking a police officer on the head with his arm and fist as a crowd of rioters attempted to break the police line and storm the Capitol. He is accused of striking and grappling with other officers during the melee.

Williams is not accused of entering the Capitol, but investigators said he stayed on the Capitol grounds into the evening at “the epicenter of some of the most chaos and violence against police officers.”

The assault charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison, while the civil disorder charge has a possible five-year sentence.

The FBI identified Williams from tips, photographs taken during the riot and his own credit card activity. According to court documents, two of the telltale signs that aided in his identification were a distinctive automotive key fob he wore on his belt and a black New Era golf cap he allegedly wore to the riot and also wore in photos posted to social media.

A side-by-side comparison of a photo taken during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, left, and a photo of former pro football player Leander Antwione Williams, right, from an FBI affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington.

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

icon to expand image

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

A fifth-round draft pick, Williams played one season with the Lions in 2016. He tried out for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers but never saw playing time. The Vikings released him after he was arrested in 2018 on charges of drunken driving. Public records show he was convicted of misdemeanor careless driving.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Williams was a four-year starter at Georgia Southern and graduated in 2015 with a degree in psychology. Voting records show Williams is registered in Chatham County. Prior to that, he was in Douglas County.

Williams is the 35th person with Georgia ties to be arrested in connection to the riot. Nationally, almost 1,600 people have been charged in the riot, and about 590 have been charged with assaulting police.

Williams’ arrest comes as many Jan. 6 defendants look to Trump for possible pardons. During his successful campaign to return to the White House, Trump made many comments about the defendants, calling them “hostages” and “patriots,” but he has not laid out a specific plan or criteria for pardoning them.

Data reporter Phoebe Quinton contributed to this article.

About the Author

Follow Chris Joyner on facebookFollow Chris Joyner on twitter

Joyner has been with the AJC since 2010 as a member of the investigations and politics team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Justice Department says jail conditions in Georgia's Fulton County violate detainee...
Placeholder Image

Credit: POST

2 charged after off-duty Fulton deputy injured at Atlanta liquor store
Placeholder Image

Credit: contributed

‘Continuously victimized’: How a Fulton inmate’s death reflects a county’s criminal...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tennessee suspect in dozens of rapes is convicted of producing images of child sex abuse
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

OPINION
Patricia Murphy: A Trump mandate - cheaper eggs or a free Matt Gaetz?
Donald Trump’s win in Georgia sets the stage for an unpredictable election in 2026
Here’s who’s joining the Trump administration
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens