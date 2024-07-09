Former Atlanta mayor calls for Democrats to unify behind Joe Biden

Bottoms, who joined the Biden campaign as a senior adviser last month ahead of the first presidential debate, said there is grassroots support for the president continuing his reelection bid.

“Overwhelmingly, what I’m hearing from folks is that they want to win and Joe Biden is our candidate, which means they want Joe Biden to win,” she said.

Biden’s poor debate performance was not lost on the former mayor, but Bottoms called on the public to look at his long track record rather than honing in on recent media appearances.

She emphasized what Biden has done as president, such as capping insulin costs for Americans on Medicare at $35 a month and his work on student loan debt relief.

“I saw great work coming out of this White House, and I believe wholeheartedly he’s always going to do what is best for this country,” Bottoms said. “I believe as long as he continues to take his case directly to the American people, as long as we stay out of the comment section and talk directly to voters, we will be victorious once again in Georgia and in this country.”

Bottoms said the party needs to shift focus to Donald Trump’s shortcomings during his presidency and the “chaos” his administration caused.

“I can’t stress enough how difficult it was to lead without having a sane leader in the White House,” Bottoms said. “We’ve got Donald Trump under indictment, convicted of several crimes, who says some things that still just make me shake my head and hold my head in disgust.”

Afterward, state Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, joined the show to weigh in on potential vice presidential nominees for Trump and what’s at stake for this presidential election with the Republican convention days away in Milwaukee.

