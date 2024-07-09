Nation & World News

Trump returns to campaign trail with VP deadline nearing amid calls for Biden to withdraw

Former President Donald Trump is getting back on the campaign trail
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, June 22, 2024, at Temple University in Philadelphia. Trump is getting back on the campaign trail on July 9, rallying voters in his home state at his flagship golf resort in a celebratory mood as Democrats face tough calls over President Joe Biden's reelection chances. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, June 22, 2024, at Temple University in Philadelphia. Trump is getting back on the campaign trail on July 9, rallying voters in his home state at his flagship golf resort in a celebratory mood as Democrats face tough calls over President Joe Biden's reelection chances. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is getting back on the campaign trail Tuesday, rallying voters in his home state at his flagship golf resort in a celebratory mood as Democrats face tough calls over President Joe Biden's reelection chances.

Trump is nearing a deadline to announce his running mate but appears in no rush as much of the attention is still centered on questions about Biden's ability to govern for another four-year term. Some Democrats have started calling for Biden to step down as their presumptive nominee following his dismal debate performance last month.

Both Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, are at least two decades older than most American presidents have been, according to the Pew Research Center, which said the median age for all U.S. presidents on their first inauguration is 55 years old. But that has not stopped Trump from arguing he is stronger than Biden, who repeatedly stumbled, paused and could not complete sentences at times during the June 27 debate. Trump was criticized by Democrats for making false statements during the debate about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and suggesting immigrants entering the U.S. illegally were taking so-called "Black jobs" and "Hispanic jobs."

In an interview Monday with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, Trump said he thought Biden "might very well stay in" the race. “Nobody to wants to give that up that way," Trump added. "He is going to feel badly about himself for a long time. It’s hard to give it up that way, the way where they’re trying to force him out.”

In the Miami suburb of Doral, Trump will underscore his strong support in a former battleground state that has now shifted toward the GOP. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami native and one of the contenders for the vice presidential post, will be attending the rally along with other Florida politicians.

Kevin Cabrera, a Miami-Dade County commissioner who was Florida state director for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and is set to speak at the rally, said to expect an “overwhelming show of unity.”

“The rally will display our unified front, showcasing a stark contrast to the Democrats, who are lost and fighting with each other over Biden’s health and ability to continue,” Cabrera said.

The presumptive GOP nominee will also touch on Biden’s handling of immigration and the economy, highlighting the rise in home prices and goods. Trump will also talk about how Florida is affected by the increasing arrivals of immigrants as the final destination for many people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The leadership crisis among Democrats has perhaps given Trump a reason to wait for his VP announcement so as to not draw attention away from Biden's woes. Senior advisers and key allies say they still don't know whom Trump will choose as his running mate, and many believe the choice is still in flux.

Speaking on MSNBC Monday, Biden criticized Trump for not having held events since the debate and suggested he had been “riding around in his golf cart.”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures during a presidential debate with Joe Biden, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

18 killed on Georgia’s roads over long holiday weekend

Credit: Dean Hesse

A little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world for 40 years

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped
The Latest
Tourists still flock to Death Valley amid searing US heat wave blamed for several deaths
12m ago
Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial begins with jury selection
23m ago
Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City as Hamas warns that escalation threatens...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
How these Atlanta renters are earning interest on their security deposits
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back