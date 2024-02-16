Judge shuts down further testimony of alleged sexual assault

Judge Scott McAfee brought today’s hearing to a close by preventing any further testimony about allegations of sexual assault against Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce attorney of Nathan Wade.
The state said it had two witnesses who could impeach Bradley’s testimony. One was Austin Dabney, a former employee at the law firm, who special prosecutor Anna Green Cross suggested had witnessed Bradley sexually assault another firm employee at a nightclub.
The second witness was a female client of the firm who would testify she had been sexually assaulted by Bradley, Cross said.
Bradley emphatically denied the claims on the stand.
“I didn’t sexually assault anybody,” he said.
Cross said Bradley lied under oath when he said he didn’t sexually assault a client of the firm. She said the client could testify that she was sexually assaulted by Bradley.
The judge wouldn’t let the witness testify, saying her testimony was inadmissible because it was collateral.
McAfee also limited Dabney’s testimony.
“I don’t see how this isn’t well beyond the core facts at issue,” the judge said.
Dabney, a lawyer who worked in Wade and Bradley’s firm, briefly testified about his time there as an associate. He said he sometimes socialized with firm employees, including Bradley and Wade. Dabney said he had not met Wade before joining the firm in March 2021.
Credit: AP
