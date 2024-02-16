Judge shuts down further testimony of alleged sexual assault

Judge Scott McAfee brought today’s hearing to a close by preventing any further testimony about allegations of sexual assault against Terrence Bradley, the former law partner and divorce attorney of Nathan Wade.

The state said it had two witnesses who could impeach Bradley’s testimony. One was Austin Dabney, a former employee at the law firm, who special prosecutor Anna Green Cross suggested had witnessed Bradley sexually assault another firm employee at a nightclub.

The second witness was a female client of the firm who would testify she had been sexually assaulted by Bradley, Cross said.