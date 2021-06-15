ajc logo
X

Follow results of Tuesday’s special elections in Cobb and Henry counties

Special elections were held Tuesday in Cobb and Henry counties. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Special elections were held Tuesday in Cobb and Henry counties. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Politics | 1 hour ago
By AJC Staff

The AJC is updating results of special elections in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. Results will be posted as soon as they are available after the polls close.

In Cobb County, voters are choosing a new representative in State House District 34 to replace state Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican who resigned to take a job at Georgia Tech.

In Henry County, three candidates are running to succeed District 3 Commissioner Gary Barham, who died in March. The three candidates include Greg Cannon, a Republican who is listed on the ballot as the incumbent, under a provision that allowed the Republican Party to name an interim successor until the special election.

A second special election for the Georgia Legislature is on the ballot in South Georgia. Three candidates are running for the Vidalia-based House District 156 seat.

Special election results

RELATED

Georgia lawmakers start redistricting process before making maps

Three qualify in race to fill late Henry commissioner’s seat

Marietta lawmaker to exit state House, takes job with Georgia Tech

A Cobb legislative race is an early skirmish in battleground 2022

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top