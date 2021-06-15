Follow results of Tuesday’s special elections in Cobb and Henry counties

In Cobb County, voters are choosing a new representative in State House District 34 to replace state Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican who resigned to take a job at Georgia Tech.

In Henry County, three candidates are running to succeed District 3 Commissioner Gary Barham, who died in March. The three candidates include Greg Cannon, a Republican who is listed on the ballot as the incumbent, under a provision that allowed the Republican Party to name an interim successor until the special election.