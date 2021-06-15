Follow results of Tuesday’s special elections in Cobb and Henry counties

The AJC is updating results of special elections in metro Atlanta on Tuesday. Results will be posted as soon as they are available after the polls close.
In Cobb County, voters are choosing a new representative in State House District 34 to replace state Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican who resigned to take a job at Georgia Tech.
In Henry County, three candidates are running to succeed District 3 Commissioner Gary Barham, who died in March. The three candidates include Greg Cannon, a Republican who is listed on the ballot as the incumbent, under a provision that allowed the Republican Party to name an interim successor until the special election.
A second special election for the Georgia Legislature is on the ballot in South Georgia. Three candidates are running for the Vidalia-based House District 156 seat.