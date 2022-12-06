First voters in Georgia runoff say they know the election’s importance

Though he said having runoff elections makes “no sense,” Jackson felt a responsibility to get to the polls.

Georgia is a rare state that requires runoffs when no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote. In most of the rest of the country, the first-place finisher wins, even if they don’t receive a majority.

The runoff is expected to cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. Georgia lawmakers might consider changing or eliminating runoffs in next year’s legislative session.

Yvette Wilson, 63, remembers hearing elders in her community talking about what people of color and women used to have to go through to vote. She now considers getting to the polls the least she can do.

”These young people, these millennials and Gen Z, I really hope they understand that voting really does affect their quality of our lives — not now, but further on down the road,” Wilson said.

Vince Todd, 60, arrived at the Atlanta polling site just before 7 a.m. and was about 50th in line.

“I wanted to see who I wanted in there: Warnock,” Todd said. “I believe in him, so I gotta get out there.”

By 7:25 a.m., he was walking out with his “Georgia voter” sticker.