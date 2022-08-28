‘Fired up’ Democrats at Georgia gathering get to work ahead of election

As Democrats met in Columbus, top Republicans gathered in Perry for the GOP’s annual fish fry. The event, which serves up catfish and hush puppies, brought together Gov. Brian Kemp and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who hadn’t been spotted on the campaign trail together until Saturday.

Here’s the first picture I’ve seen of the top of the GOP ticket together: Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, Gov. Kemp and LG nominee Burt Jones at the fish fry in Perry (📸 @burtjonesforga campaign). #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/oK7rmGKLTQ — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 27, 2022

Republicans have blamed Democrats for the nation’s wobbly economy, which polls show is top of mind for many midterm voters.

But buoyed by a recent string of accomplishments, Democrats say have delivered on key campaign promises — from congressional approval of a climate package to executive action canceling some student debt for millions of borrowers.

They also say public sentiment over the rollback of abortion rights is energizing their voters.

So, on Saturday, Democratic candidates up and down the ballot served up fiery speeches aimed at creating the same urgency and enthusiasm as they had two years ago when voters delivered the state for Biden and tipped the balance of power in the U.S. Senate by electing Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

They also touted the diversity in their slate of statewide candidates. On the ticket are six Black candidates, two white candidates and one Asian American.

“We represent what the next chapter of American history is going to look like,” said Nakita Hemingway, who is running to become the state’s first Black and first woman agriculture commissioner.

Agriculture commissioner candidate Nakita Hemingway speaks to the press at the Democratic Party of Georgia's State Convention in Columbus on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Warnock, the morning’s marquee speaker, urged voters to get involved as Democrats launch what they called a a week of action. The U.S. senator will be on a bus tour all week, beginning with a South Georgia swing on Monday.

“I’m glad you’re in this room, but the work happens outside of this room,” he told the delegates. “Today we stand on this mountaintop together. Tomorrow we go down in the valley.”

Warnock touted his work on things like helping to cap insulin costs at $35 a month. The measure passed, but for Medicare recipients only. Republicans blocked a broader measure.

“I mean who would dare block providing insulin for people who need insulin?” Warnock asked. “Who does that? And, I’m sorry, but I’m a pastor, where do they go to church?”

Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia's State Convention in Columbus on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Warnock is locked in a tight reelection bid against Walker, the former University of Georgia football star.

During a lunchtime break, delegates and others filtered off into rooms to write campaign postcards or learn how to work a phone bank. A session on abortion was followed by a 10-minute break where aides with clipboards circulated in the crowd, getting attendees to sign up then and there to volunteer for abortion rights activities.

The afternoon featured the candidates for statewide constitutional offices.

Some of the sharpest attacks of the day came from lieutenant governor hopeful Charlie Bailey, who reminded the crowd that his opponent, Republican Burt Jones, was on a slate of fake electors now being investigated by the Fulton County district attorney.

“If you seek to overthrow the United States government, you are not fit, you are not qualified to hold any office in this country,” Bailey said.

Running for lieutenant governor, Charlie Bailey speaks to the press at the Democratic Party of Georgia's State Convention in Columbus on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Closing out the event was Stacey Abrams, who is in a rematch with Kemp.

The gubernatorial candidate urged supporters to look past polls, which show her trailing Kemp by a small margin.

“It doesn’t matter what the polls say, it’s what the people say that we need to pay attention to,” Abrams told the crowd, which that on their feet as she spoke.

“We’re going to defy all the naysayers and take our state all the way back.”

Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks with people from the crowd before speaking at the Democratic Party of Georgia's State Convention in Columbus on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Abrams blasted “Brian Kemp’s Georgia,” calling it one filled with economic disparity. She criticized him for failing to use the state’s record $5 billion surplus to help Georgians who are hurting.

Abrams’ campaign is also planning a busy week of campaign events beginning with a roundtable on Sunday with sexual assault survivors.

Gloria Jenkins, who is leading an effort to turn out senior citizens at the polls, is a believer.

”I’m fired up!” she said. “Ready for action.”