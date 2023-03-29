Final vote criminalizes donations to local Georgia election offices

Outside funding for elections will soon be banned when Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill that passed the General Assembly on Wednesday.
A party-line vote in the state Senate gave final approval to Senate Bill 222, which makes it a felony for county election offices to receive outside money for elections operations.
Republican critics of the nonprofit money called it “Zuckerbucks” after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg donated millions of dollars for elections in 2020.
The limitation on non-governmental funding became a partisan issue after DeKalb County received a $2 million grant in February, and after about $45 million flowed to dozens of Georgia counties in the 2020 election year.
