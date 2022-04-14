ajc logo
X

Federal judge rejects Abrams bid to use fundraising law that helps Kemp

GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Combined ShapeCaption
GA takes national spotlight as potential Kemp, Abrams rematch arises in 2022 governor’s race

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

A federal judge ruled Thursday that Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams can’t use a state law created to give Gov. Brian Kemp a major fundraising advantage in their possible rematch this year.

Judge Mark Cohen telegraphed his written decision during a Monday hearing in the case when he said Abrams won’t be the Democratic nominee for governor until her uncontested May 24 primary. Being the party’s nominee is a requirement for using the leadership committee law approved last year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

“Granting plaintiffs’ requested relief ... would require this court to effectively rewrite the statute to recognize Abrams as the Democratic Party nominee before she has been selected in a primary,” Cohen wrote.

The law lets the governor, the opposing party’s gubernatorial nominee, and party caucuses raise as much cash as they can throughout the campaign, including during legislative sessions. It gave incumbents an added edge since their challengers can’t use the funds until they win their party’s nomination.

Abrams’ lawyers argue that she should be treated as the Democratic nominee now since she didn’t draw a primary opponent. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, filed an affidavit declaring Abrams the nominee.

However, Cohen said Monday that state law is clear that “Stacey Abrams is not the nominee” and that Abrams’ campaign was asking him to re-write state law by declaring her the Democratic nominee before the primary.

Cohen also noted that the Abrams campaign decided to ask to be allowed to use a leadership committee instead of questioning whether Kemp should be allowed, under the law passed last year, to have an advantage no other candidate possessed.

The leadership committee law gives Kemp a potentially massive fundraising advantage. There are limits on how much a candidate can raise from an individual or business interest. There are none for leadership committees, so they can collect huge checks from donors. The committees can coordinate with candidate reelection campaigns as well.

As of Jan. 31, Kemp’s leadership committee had taken in at least $2.3 million since it was formed in June. That is on top of the $12 million the governor has reported having in his campaign account.

In the opening months of the campaign, Abrams and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Kemp in the Republican primary, have struck an alliance criticizing the leadership committee system. Both have framed it as an unfair law designed to help Kemp. Perdue challenged it in court.

Cohen ruled in Perdue’s favor, issuing a decision in February that said the fund can’t be used to help the governor win his primary. However, the judge’s ruling held that Kemp’s fund can continue to receive unlimited donations to use in the general election campaign.

If Kemp wins his GOP primary, he faces a re-match with Abrams of their closely fought 2018 contest, which the Republican narrowly won.

About the Author

Follow James Salzer on twitter

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County School Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in a letter this week the district and the school board “remain fully committed to ensuring a positive learning environment” at Druid Hills High School. (Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEW | OPINION: Alarming Druid Hills High video suggests deeper problems1h ago
Officers watch as a funeral procession for members of the Hawk family arrives at Unity Baptist Church on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Newnan, Ga. The Coweta family was killed during a gun shop robbery. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

‘Pray for us.’ Coroner who discovered his slain son and parents speaks at their funeral
25m ago
Archie Eversole was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a gas station at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive, DeKalb County police said. He later died.

Credit: Henri Hollis

‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole shot, killed by brother, DeKalb police say
55m ago
MARTA will hire a search firm to find a new chief executive. (File photo by Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

MARTA hires search firm to help find next CEO
1h ago
MARTA will hire a search firm to find a new chief executive. (File photo by Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

MARTA hires search firm to help find next CEO
1h ago
William Burns, director of the CIA, answers questions as Jenna Jordan, associate professor of international affairs, listens at an event for students at Georgia Tech on April 14, 2022. (Daniel Varnado for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

CIA director highlights Russia intel efforts in speech at Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest
Opinion: Immigration surge weighs on Democrats
9h ago
Another year, another big surplus for Georgia?
10h ago
GA delegation pledges to fight closure of Savannah military training center
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1150, adding layers of protection for farmers from lawsuits. (Bill Krzyzanowski/John Deere via AP)

Credit: Bill Krzyzanowski

Kemp signs bill protecting farmers from lawsuits filed by neighbors
9h ago
$10K reward for arrest in 11-year-old’s shooting at Golden Glide skating rink
6h ago
Caray twins put fourth generation of family in baseball broadcast booth
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top