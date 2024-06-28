Candidates discuss climate change

More than an hour into the debate, the candidates finally talked about climate change, which President Joe Biden has called an existential crisis and a top priority of his presidency.
Former President Donald Trump, after initially declining to answer on climate, said he wants “absolutely immaculate, clean water and I want absolutely clean air.’’
He said that during his administration, “we were using all forms of energy, all forms, everything’' and claimed he “had the best environmental numbers ever.’’
It was unclear what he was referring to.
Biden called climate change the greatest threat to humanity, adding that Trump “didn’t do a darn thing about it.’’
Biden cited the 2022 passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which is authorizes billions for clean energy. Biden called it the most significant climate legislation ever passed.
