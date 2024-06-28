Candidates discuss climate change

More than an hour into the debate, the candidates finally talked about climate change, which President Joe Biden has called an existential crisis and a top priority of his presidency.

Former President Donald Trump, after initially declining to answer on climate, said he wants “absolutely immaculate, clean water and I want absolutely clean air.’’

He said that during his administration, “we were using all forms of energy, all forms, everything’' and claimed he “had the best environmental numbers ever.’’