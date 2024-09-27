Breaking: Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Politics

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee found Nathan Wade. It wants to see him in Washington.

The Republican-led committee is investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Georgia’s election interference case.
Special prosecutor Nathan Wade sits in court Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade sits in court Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)
By
26 minutes ago

Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade has been served a subpoena by a Republican-led U.S. House panel investigating his onetime romantic relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis.

For several days, the House Judiciary Committee had not been able to find Wade, which they said was “extremely unusual.” But on Thursday they succeeded in serving the Marietta attorney with a summons requiring him to appear before an upcoming hearing in Washington. The details of that hearing have not been set.

A spokesman for the committee said they dispatched U.S. marshals to find Wade, but before they did he called and accepted the subpoena.

Led by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the panel has been investigating Willis for more than a year over her handling of the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies. Jordan, R-Ohio, is a close ally Trump.

Jordan has accused Willis of conducting a “politically motivated prosecution” and wants Wade to testify about his personal relationship with Willis. Critics of the DA have blasted her for hiring Wade and paying him more than $700,00 for his work on the Trump case. They argued it is part of a larger pattern of mismanagement in her office.

Willis has defended her handling of the racketeering case and her hiring of Wade. She has accused Republicans of trying to meddle in an ongoing criminal case.

Wade’s attorney, Andrew Evans, said his client “has nothing that is of interest” to the committee and chalked the subpoena up to “political theater.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is looking for Nathan Wade. It can’t find him.
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man who staked out Trump at Florida golf course charged with attempting an assassination
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State Election Board opens investigation into eight Georgia counties
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prosecutors file sealed brief detailing allegations against Trump in election...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CAPITOL RECAP
Eight Georgia counties are facing a probe over voter challenges
A party-switching incumbent in Georgia is fighting for reelection in west Atlanta
Here are the latest presidential election polls of Georgia voters
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power10m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents