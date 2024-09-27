Led by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the panel has been investigating Willis for more than a year over her handling of the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies. Jordan, R-Ohio, is a close ally Trump.

Jordan has accused Willis of conducting a “politically motivated prosecution” and wants Wade to testify about his personal relationship with Willis. Critics of the DA have blasted her for hiring Wade and paying him more than $700,00 for his work on the Trump case. They argued it is part of a larger pattern of mismanagement in her office.

Willis has defended her handling of the racketeering case and her hiring of Wade. She has accused Republicans of trying to meddle in an ongoing criminal case.

Wade’s attorney, Andrew Evans, said his client “has nothing that is of interest” to the committee and chalked the subpoena up to “political theater.”