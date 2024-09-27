Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade has been served a subpoena by a Republican-led U.S. House panel investigating his onetime romantic relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis.
For several days, the House Judiciary Committee had not been able to find Wade, which they said was “extremely unusual.” But on Thursday they succeeded in serving the Marietta attorney with a summons requiring him to appear before an upcoming hearing in Washington. The details of that hearing have not been set.
A spokesman for the committee said they dispatched U.S. marshals to find Wade, but before they did he called and accepted the subpoena.
Led by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, the panel has been investigating Willis for more than a year over her handling of the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies. Jordan, R-Ohio, is a close ally Trump.
Jordan has accused Willis of conducting a “politically motivated prosecution” and wants Wade to testify about his personal relationship with Willis. Critics of the DA have blasted her for hiring Wade and paying him more than $700,00 for his work on the Trump case. They argued it is part of a larger pattern of mismanagement in her office.
Willis has defended her handling of the racketeering case and her hiring of Wade. She has accused Republicans of trying to meddle in an ongoing criminal case.
Wade’s attorney, Andrew Evans, said his client “has nothing that is of interest” to the committee and chalked the subpoena up to “political theater.”
About the Author