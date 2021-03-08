Supreme Court rejects another Georgia election lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in December by attorney L. Lin Wood, said Georgia’s processes for handling absentee ballots for the runoff violated state law. Wood also objected to the state’s process for verifying signatures on absentee ballots and to processing those ballots before election day and the use of drop boxes for voters to return their ballots. He said those policies led to widespread voting fraud in the November general election.

In December a federal judge rejected Wood’s request for a temporary restraining order halting the election. The judge said Wood lacked standing to file the lawsuit and his claims of potential voter fraud were “too speculative.”