Republicans: Warnock violated campaign finance law

First filed in 2019, the suit was dismissed by a federal judge without any of the defendants being served. But Robertson refiled the suit in 2021. Newly elected to the U.S. Senate by then, Warnock tapped his campaign attorneys to handle the case and paid them from his campaign war chest. That lawsuit too was dismissed.

Republicans said Warnock’s actions were illegal because campaign contributions cannot be converted for personal use. Because the lawsuit pertains to alleged conduct before Warnock took office, that’s what took place, they said.

”Because the conduct that gave rise to the lawsuit occurred long before Warnock was a candidate for federal office, the conduct had nothing to do with Warnock’s now-status as a candidate and officeholder,” the complaint said.

Warnock’s camp said the expenditures were legal because the second lawsuit was filed while he was in office.

Warnock is seeking reelection this year. He is running against Republican Herschel Walker, who is facing his own FEC complaints from Democrats, allegations that his campaign called frivolous.