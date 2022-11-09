Polls close across Georgia, but results in key races may lag

Polling places across Georgia have closed – but voters may have a long wait to hear who has won some key races.
Election workers now will begin tallying the results – and much of the country may be watching.
Georgia’s U.S. Senate race may help determine which party control the upper chamber in Congress. Other key races include a rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, plus a slew of other statewide offices.
The first results should appear online shortly after 7 p.m. But with millions of absentee ballots to count, the winners may not be known for hours or days in close races.
Editors' Picks
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com
The Latest