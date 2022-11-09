BreakingNews
All precincts closed
Polls close across Georgia, but results in key races may lag

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Elections 2022
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Polling places across Georgia have closed – but voters may have a long wait to hear who has won some key races.

Except for a handful of precincts that saw problems earlier in the day, polling places closed at 7 p.m. Voters who are waiting in line at that time can still cast their ballots.

Credit: Phil Skinner

Election workers now will begin tallying the results – and much of the country may be watching.

Georgia’s U.S. Senate race may help determine which party control the upper chamber in Congress. Other key races include a rematch between Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, plus a slew of other statewide offices.

The first results should appear online shortly after 7 p.m. But with millions of absentee ballots to count, the winners may not be known for hours or days in close races.

All precincts closed
