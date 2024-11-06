The last batch of absentee ballots mailed back to Cobb County arrived with just minutes to spare.

A U.S. Postal Service worker pulled into the elections office parking lot near the Big Chicken in Marietta just moments before a 7 p.m. deadline for ballots to arrive. Another rushed into the office with a container of express mail envelopes at 6:55 p.m. Another USPS vehicle had pulled away from the office just moments earlier.

The postal service said it took “extraordinary measures” to get delayed absentee ballots from Cobb County to voters and back. The county said it sent more than 3,000 ballots at the end of last week with expedited service after it struggled to fulfill a late rush of absentee applications, and it gave voters prepaid express postage labels. The county blamed the delay on malfunctioning equipment.