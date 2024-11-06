Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
Elections
Elections

Cobb County absentee ballots arrive in nick of time

Officials say they took ‘extraordinary measures’ to get ballots to county in time
Georgia Votes
Election Day in Gwinnett County
Election day polling place photos in Chatham County
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
Georgia Votes
election day
election day
election day
election day
election day
election day
election day
Guillermo Martinez wears an American flag t-shirt outside of a poll site on election day in Lithonia, Georgia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
A family poses for a photo outside a polling station at Fairington Elementary in Lithonia, Georgia on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
A family poses for a photo outside a polling station at Fairington Elementary in Lithonia, Georgia on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
A man carries a tattered American flag along the side of the road on election day in Norcross, Georgia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
Election day polling place photos in Chatham County
Election day polling place photos in Chatham County
Election day polling place photos in Chatham County
Election day polling place photos in Chatham County
Election day
Election day
Election day
Election day
Election day
Election day
Election day
Election day
Election day
Election Day in Gwinnett County
Election Day in Gwinnett County
Election Day in Gwinnett County
Election Day in Gwinnett County
Election Day in Gwinnett County
Poll workers cheer on voters at First Baptist Church in Fairburn on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
People vote at First Baptist Church in Fairburn on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jazmin Green votes at First Baptist Church in Fairburn on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Fulton County Registration and Elections Board member Julie Adams, left, and chair Sherri Allen monitor the start of advance voting tabulations at the Fulton County election hub in Fairburn on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Fulton County Registration and Elections Board prepares to convene for a special called meeting to hear voter registration challenges at the Fulton County election hub in Fairburn on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Poll workers chat while people vote at a polling site in Chamblee on election day Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
A poll worker, who declined to be named for fear of post-election violence, helps an elderly man prepare to vote at a polling site in Chamblee on election day Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
A poll worker calls the Georgia Secretary of State's office to determine if it's too late for a man to register to vote on election day at a polling site in Chamblee, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
Poll watchers stand guard at a polling site in Chamblee on election day Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
Katie Phillips and her son and daughter dressed in red white and blue for election day at a polling site in Chamblee, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).
1 / 57
Trisha Perry contemplates her vote at Harp Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Spink/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The last batch of absentee ballots mailed back to Cobb County arrived with just minutes to spare.

A U.S. Postal Service worker pulled into the elections office parking lot near the Big Chicken in Marietta just moments before a 7 p.m. deadline for ballots to arrive. Another rushed into the office with a container of express mail envelopes at 6:55 p.m. Another USPS vehicle had pulled away from the office just moments earlier.

ExploreBomb threats, equipment issues kept some metro Atlanta precincts open later

The postal service said it took “extraordinary measures” to get delayed absentee ballots from Cobb County to voters and back. The county said it sent more than 3,000 ballots at the end of last week with expedited service after it struggled to fulfill a late rush of absentee applications, and it gave voters prepaid express postage labels. The county blamed the delay on malfunctioning equipment.

Under state law, ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day to count.

The USPS received 2,249 of those ballots Friday and Saturday, the agency said in a statement to the AJC, and it bypassed its normal system to deliver them. The Postal Service said it delivered the “overwhelming majority” of the ballots it received Friday same-day, and “most” ballots received Saturday. (The county sent others via UPS, which did not answer specific questions about the Cobb County ballots.)

All told, the post office said 98% of the late-arriving ballots made it to voters by Monday. But getting them back was its own challenge, and the post office said it bypassed its system again to expedite their delivery back to the elections office.

ExploreSupreme Court: Cobb County absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day

A Cobb County judge initially issued an order allowing the elections office to count ballots received through the end of the day Tuesday, but the Georgia Supreme Court reversed that order, instructing the county to set aside those ballots to allow the courts to decide how to proceed.

Right at 7 p.m., election workers cheered as they called out the time, and they taped up a sign stating they were “NO LONGER ACCEPTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS.” Inside the office reception area, a bin was set out for “affected ballots.”

For more Georgia election updates, follow along with the AJC here.

About the Author

Follow Thad Moore on twitter

Thad Moore is an investigative reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

TNS

Cobb County scrambles to take ‘extraordinary measures’ to deliver last-minute absentee...
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands of Cobb County voters given extra time to return absentee ballots
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court: Cobb County absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia county says more than 3,000 absentee ballots being mailed late just days before...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AJC Staff

LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Trump builds a lead in Georgia with 1M votes left to count27m ago
Federal judge blasts GOP attorneys for ‘factually and legally incorrect’ lawsuit
Maps: See Georgia electoral maps, winners of past presidential elections
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring