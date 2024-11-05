Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
Elections
Elections

Live updates: Gwinnett County has record-breaking turnout

Updated 45 minutes ago

Polls in Georgia have closed after an Election Day that saw more than 800,000 people cast ballots in this battleground state.

Turnout is expected to exceed 5.2 million voters, breaking the state’s previous record of 5 million voters in the 2020 election, while Georgia voters are split in their support of the Republican and Democratic nominees for president, according to AP VoteCast data.

Stay with the AJC for live updates, expert insights, opinions from influential AJC contributors and results from across Georgia and the United States.

Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast
The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
Here's what we know about who might vote today in Georgia
Surge expected in Georgia during final day of early voting
Federal judge blasts GOP attorneys for 'factually and legally incorrect' lawsuit
Maps: See Georgia electoral maps, winners of past presidential elections
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring