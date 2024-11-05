Polls in Georgia have closed after an Election Day that saw more than 800,000 people cast ballots in this battleground state.

Turnout is expected to exceed 5.2 million voters, breaking the state’s previous record of 5 million voters in the 2020 election, while Georgia voters are split in their support of the Republican and Democratic nominees for president, according to AP VoteCast data.

