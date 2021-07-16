Democrats to hear from Georgia voters Sunday

Voting rights activist and potential gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota will meet with voters Sunday to “hear about the obstacles they have faced when voting and discuss the urgent need to protect voting rights,” according to a press notice. The event will be held at the Smyrna Community Center, where the announcement says voters waited for hours during the November election. The event is not open to the public, though it will be open to the media.

Sunday’s roundtable discussion precedes a Monday morning meeting of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration — chaired by Klobuchar — on “protecting the freedom to vote” in Georgia. That hearing will feature testimony from Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and others.