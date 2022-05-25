BreakingNews
Raffensperger wins Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state
ajc logo
X

John King wins GOP nod for insurance commissioner

March 29, 2022 Atlanta - Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King speaks to members of the press during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The state of Georgia has fined Anthem/Blue Cross Blue Shield $5 million. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

caption arrowCaption
March 29, 2022 Atlanta - Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire John King speaks to members of the press during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The state of Georgia has fined Anthem/Blue Cross Blue Shield $5 million. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Alexa Flash Briefing
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

John King has won the Republican nomination for state insurance and safety fire commissioner, defeating a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump.

King, the former Doraville police chief and major general with the Georgia National Guard, is the first Latino to hold statewide elected office in the state. He was appointed to the job 2 ½ years ago by Gov. Brian Kemp after then-commissioner Jim Beck was convicted of charges he swindled his former employer.

King defeated the Trump-endorsed Patrick Witt, a lawyer who worked on Trump’s team in Georgia in the aftermath of the 2020 election and worked in the Office of Personnel Management under Trump.

Georgia primary election results

Complete election results

Live: Latest news from campaigns

Map: Republican Secretary of State primary

Photos: Scenes from candidate parties, voting

Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams

Raphael Warnock wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Marjorie Taylor Greene easily wins GOP primary in Georgia’s 14th District

Ben Cowart, a Republican from Sandy Springs was also in the GOP race.

King will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top