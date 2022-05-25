John King wins GOP nod for insurance commissioner

King, the former Doraville police chief and major general with the Georgia National Guard, is the first Latino to hold statewide elected office in the state. He was appointed to the job 2 ½ years ago by Gov. Brian Kemp after then-commissioner Jim Beck was convicted of charges he swindled his former employer.

King defeated the Trump-endorsed Patrick Witt, a lawyer who worked on Trump’s team in Georgia in the aftermath of the 2020 election and worked in the Office of Personnel Management under Trump.