House approval of $2,000 stimulus, veto override set up tough decisions for Loeffler, Perdue

These upcoming Senate votes were teed up by Monday action in the U.S. House.

During that time, no members of Georgia’s Republican House delegation voted in favor of raising the dollar amount of the stimulus checks. The state’s entire Democratic contingent supported the move.

The GOP delegation split on the second vote on the defense bill, which also includes a provision to rename based named after Confederate leaders. The measure does not include language Trump demanded to repeal a legal shield for social media companies that have drawn his fury.

Two Georgia representatives — Barry Loudermilk and Rick Allen — initially voted in favor of the bill but did not support overriding Trump’s veto. Loudermilk issued a statement saying that although he once supported the measure, he always had misgivings and decided to stand with Trump on the veto.

“No one has a better pulse on the security of this nation and our military than the president of the United States, and I believe his objections to the bill are reasonable and intended to protect all Americans,” Loudermilk said.

Georgia Reps. Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Rob Woodall and Austin Scott voted with Democrats and a majority of Republicans to override Trump’s veto. The final tally was 322-87.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Monroe, was the only member of Georgia’s delegation to vote against the N.D.A.A. initially. Both he and Rep. Doug Collins missed both of the votes on Monday. Their offices did not immediately respond to questions about their absence.

All five Democratic members voted in favor of both the veto override and the increase in stimulus, which passed the House 275-134.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there Americans struggling to pay rent, put food on the table and stay healthy need our help,” Lithonia Rep. Hank Johnson said. “This money will go a long way in helping make people whole during this difficult time.”

Trump signed a mammoth spending bill Sunday that included $900 billion in funding for coronavirus relief after calling the plan his administration helped draft a “disgrace.” But he urged Congress to increase funding and cut unspecified “pork,” splitting Republicans who were divided over increasing the national debt.

Hice, among the president’s most vocal supporters in Congress, was not present for the vote but indicated in a Twitter post that he opposed increasing the stimulus check amounts.

“Spending money we don’t have only adds to our enormous debt,” he wrote, “and making people dependent on Gov’t checks is a pathway to socialism.”

HOW THEY VOTED

Overriding Trump’s veto of the N.D.A.A., H.R. 6395

Yes

Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

Kwanza Hall, D-Atlanta

Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

Lucy McBath, D-Marieta

Austin Scott, R-Tifton

David Scott, D-Atlanta

Rob Woodall, R-Lawrenceville

No

Rick Allen, R-Evans

Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

Increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, H.R. 9051

Yes

Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

Kwanza Hall, D-Atlanta

Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

Lucy McBath, D-Marieta

David Scott, D-Atlanta

No

Rick Allen, R-Evans

Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

Austin Scott, R-Tifton

Rob Woodall, R-Lawrenceville

Absent for both votes

Doug Collins, R-Gainesville

Jody Hice, R-Monroe