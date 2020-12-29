House approval of $2,000 stimulus, veto override set up tough decisions for Loeffler, Perdue

U.S. House votes Monday evening to increase the size of individual stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 and rebuke President Donald Trump with a bipartisan override of his veto of an annual military spending bill sets the stage for a pair of tough decisions for U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
As early as Tuesday, the two incumbents could face a vote on whether to endorse Trump’s call for heftier payments or stand firm on the spending measure they approved just last week. They also must decide whether to join the House’s reprimand of Trump’s veto of the must-pass defense spending bill, which includes a pay raise for service members.
Both measures will have implications on the campaign trail in the final stretch before Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and their allies have assailed the Republicans for not aggressively backing a more robust stimulus plan and refusing to chastise Trump for scuttling the military bill.
A vote to override Trump’s veto of that measure, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, would protect funding for military installations across Georgia and 3% pay increase for troops. But it also risks alienating Trump just days before he travels to northwest Georgia to stage a runoff eve rally on their behalf.
Neither Perdue nor Loeffler have indicated how they will vote, and there’s a chance they remain on the campaign trail in Georgia and skip returning to Washington to take part in the debate. Both have also targeted their campaigns to appeal to the roughly 700,000 military veterans who live in Georgia.
These upcoming Senate votes were teed up by Monday action in the U.S. House.
During that time, no members of Georgia’s Republican House delegation voted in favor of raising the dollar amount of the stimulus checks. The state’s entire Democratic contingent supported the move.
The GOP delegation split on the second vote on the defense bill, which also includes a provision to rename based named after Confederate leaders. The measure does not include language Trump demanded to repeal a legal shield for social media companies that have drawn his fury.
Two Georgia representatives — Barry Loudermilk and Rick Allen — initially voted in favor of the bill but did not support overriding Trump’s veto. Loudermilk issued a statement saying that although he once supported the measure, he always had misgivings and decided to stand with Trump on the veto.
“No one has a better pulse on the security of this nation and our military than the president of the United States, and I believe his objections to the bill are reasonable and intended to protect all Americans,” Loudermilk said.
Georgia Reps. Buddy Carter, Drew Ferguson, Rob Woodall and Austin Scott voted with Democrats and a majority of Republicans to override Trump’s veto. The final tally was 322-87.
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Monroe, was the only member of Georgia’s delegation to vote against the N.D.A.A. initially. Both he and Rep. Doug Collins missed both of the votes on Monday. Their offices did not immediately respond to questions about their absence.
All five Democratic members voted in favor of both the veto override and the increase in stimulus, which passed the House 275-134.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there Americans struggling to pay rent, put food on the table and stay healthy need our help,” Lithonia Rep. Hank Johnson said. “This money will go a long way in helping make people whole during this difficult time.”
Trump signed a mammoth spending bill Sunday that included $900 billion in funding for coronavirus relief after calling the plan his administration helped draft a “disgrace.” But he urged Congress to increase funding and cut unspecified “pork,” splitting Republicans who were divided over increasing the national debt.
Hice, among the president’s most vocal supporters in Congress, was not present for the vote but indicated in a Twitter post that he opposed increasing the stimulus check amounts.
“Spending money we don’t have only adds to our enormous debt,” he wrote, “and making people dependent on Gov’t checks is a pathway to socialism.”
HOW THEY VOTED
Overriding Trump’s veto of the N.D.A.A., H.R. 6395
Yes
Sanford Bishop, D-Albany
Buddy Carter, R-Pooler
Drew Ferguson, R-West Point
Kwanza Hall, D-Atlanta
Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia
Lucy McBath, D-Marieta
Austin Scott, R-Tifton
David Scott, D-Atlanta
Rob Woodall, R-Lawrenceville
No
Rick Allen, R-Evans
Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville
Increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, H.R. 9051
Yes
Sanford Bishop, D-Albany
Kwanza Hall, D-Atlanta
Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia
Lucy McBath, D-Marieta
David Scott, D-Atlanta
No
Rick Allen, R-Evans
Buddy Carter, R-Pooler
Drew Ferguson, R-West Point
Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville
Austin Scott, R-Tifton
Rob Woodall, R-Lawrenceville
Absent for both votes
Doug Collins, R-Gainesville
Jody Hice, R-Monroe