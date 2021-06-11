U.S. attorney general pledges scrutiny of new state voting laws

Garland’s comments are just the latest evidence that the fallout from the November presidential election continues. Former President Donald Trump has claimed for months that Joe Biden won because of widespread fraud.

Those claims have not been proven through numerous recounts, audits, investigations and lawsuits. But they inspired the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and numerous laws have followed imposing stricter voting rules in Republican-controlled states.

Among other things, Georgia’s law would impose new identification requirements for absentee ballots, restrict the use of ballot drop boxes and allow the State Election Board to take control of local election offices that fail to meet standards.

Critics have likened Georgia’s new election statute, Senate Bill 202, to the Jim Crow laws that made it harder for Black citizens to vote for nearly a century after the Civil War. Supporters of SB 202 say it is not discriminatory. They say comparisons to Jim Crow are offensive and designed to motivate Democratic voters in future elections.

State officials have also defended the law in court. In a recent lawsuit brief, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the law “added opportunities to vote and put in place meaningful and necessary reforms to help ensure the very interests plaintiffs praise - a ‘safe and secure’ election with ‘integrity’ and continued high turnout.”

On Friday, Garland said the Justice Department would conduct its own review to determine whether state laws illegally discriminate against Black and brown voters. He said the department would also examine disparate treatment of minorities — such as claims that minority voters wait in longer lines than white voters, as one recent investigation found in Georgia.

The state’s new law addresses long lines, requiring local officials to monitor precinct wait times. If the wait is more than an hour in a general election, they must reduce the number of voters assigned to that precinct to no more than 2,000.

Garland said the department also would review post-election audits to ensure they follow federal laws. Republicans in Georgia are calling for such an audit, which could come through a lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court.

The attorney general also pledged to investigate threats against election officials, which he said “undermine our electoral process and violate a myriad of federal laws.”

On Friday, Reuters reported that Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, received text messages in April saying “you and your family will be killed very slowly.” The report also cited ongoing threats against officials in Fulton County and other Georgia counties.