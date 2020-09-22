Election Projections: With six weeks left, Biden still in front but numbers are murky

Over the same time, Trump’s average has climbed by 5 votes, from 172 to 177 – as if he picked up New Mexico, which he did not. His totals range from 125 over at RealClearPolitics to 248 at PredictIt.

Naturally, there’s also been little shift in the number of votes up for grabs in toss-up states, from 78 at the beginning of this month to 76 now. That would be equal to winning each of the single congressional districts in Maine and Nebraska – states with the potential to divide their electoral votes and make the prediction game just a little trickier.

Biden remains on top in each of the models we’re tracking. But five don’t give him the minimum 270 electoral votes he would need on Nov. 3 – or in the days that follow in the event of a lengthy count – before thinking about moving into that unique fixer-upper at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. One of the five, NPR, even had him in position to win three weeks ago but has since moved him below the threshold.

So the race remains unsettled.

Projections as of noon Monday:

270toWin consensus map (last updated Monday): Biden, 278; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 91 – No change since Aug. 31

270toWin polling map (updated three times daily): Biden, 281; Trump, 119; Toss-up 138 – Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 275; Trump, 119; Toss-up, 144

Biden expands lead by 6 electoral votes to 162.

270toWin polling with no toss-ups (a new feature that updates three times daily): Biden, 335; Trump, 203

CNN (last updated Sunday): Biden, 269, Trump, 169; Toss-up, 100 – Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 268; Trump, 170; Toss-up, 100

Biden expands lead by 2 electoral votes to 100.

Cook Political Report (last updated Sept. 17): Biden, 290; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 61 – Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 308; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 43

Shift of 18 electoral votes to toss-up narrows Biden lead to 103.

The Economist (updated twice daily): Biden, 308; Trump, 188; Toss-up, 42 Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 308; Trump, 170; Toss-up, 60

Trump narrows lead by 18 electoral votes to 120.

FiveThirtyEight (updated every two hours): Biden, 289; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 80 – Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 278; Trump, 186; Toss-up, 74

Biden expands lead by 28 electoral votes to 120.

Inside Elections (last updated Sept. 18): Biden, 319; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 32 – No change since Aug. 31

Niskanen Center (last updated Sept. 15): Biden, 318; Trump 123; Toss-up, 97 – Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 318; Trump, 125; Toss-up, 95

Shift of 2 electoral votes to toss-up expands Biden lead to 195.

NPR (last updated Sept. 16): Biden, 268, Trump, 169; Toss-up, 101; Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 297; Trump, 170; Toss-up, 71

Shift of 30 electoral votes to toss-up helps narrow Biden’s lead to 99.

Politico (last updated Sept. 8): Biden, 268; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 67 – No change since Aug. 31

PredictIt (updated every four hours): Biden, 290; Trump, 248; Toss-up, none* -- Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 319; Trump, 219; Toss-up, none*

Trump narrows lead by 58 electoral votes to 42.

Princeton Election Consortium: Biden, 335; Trump, 203; Toss-up, none – Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 325; Trump, 170; Toss-up, 43

Trump narrows lead by 23 electoral votes to 132.

RealClearPolitics (last updated Sept. 14): Biden, 222, Trump, 125; Toss-up, 191 Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 212; Trump, 115; Toss-up, 211

Biden’s lead holds at 97 electoral votes.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball (last updated Monday): Biden, 269; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 66; Totals on Aug. 31: Biden, 268; Trump, 204; Toss-up, 66

Biden expands lead by 2 electoral votes to 66.

U.S. News (last updated July 9): Biden, 278; Trump, 186; Toss-up, 74 – No change since Aug. 31.

*PredictIt doesn’t do toss-ups except for equal results, while most other sites define toss-ups as difference between candidates falling within 5 percentage points

Where does Georgia stand

Georgia’s status as a battleground in this election remains firm – as reflected in this morning’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, which gauged support in the state for both Trump and Biden at 47%.

The projection models back that up. Three weeks ago, six of the models identified the state’s 16 votes in the Electoral College as up for grabs. That has since increased to nine models.

What are the other toss-up states?

On its consensus map, 270toWin shows no change on toss-up states. Its list of battlegrounds, in addition to Georgia, still remains short, with just Florida (29 Electoral College votes), Ohio (18), North Carolina (15) and Arizona (11). Also up for grabs are one congressional district each in Maine and Nebraska. All those states voted for Trump in 2016.

On RealClearPolitics, there was some movement among the toss-ups: Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes moved to Biden’s camp, and Missouri, also with 10 votes, headed to Trump’s column. Still up for grabs are: Texas (38), Florida (29), Pennsylvania (20), Ohio (18), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10), Iowa (6), Nevada (6) and New Hampshire (4), plus the individual congressional districts in Maine and Nebraska. Only two of those toss-up states — New Hampshire and Nevada — did not vote for Trump in 2016.