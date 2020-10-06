Election Projections: With four weeks to go, numbers still side with Biden

Republican President Donald Trump: 167 votes this week, 173 votes last week, 177 votes the week before that

Toss-up states: 81 votes, 80 votes last week, 76 the week before that

A few other items of note

Four models still don’t give Biden the minimum 270 votes needed for victory, although three fall within two votes of a win. The other is RealClearPolitics, which is generally the most conservative model in terms of awarding votes, where Biden has 226 to Trump’s 125.

Trump’s highest total is the 203 votes he received on two of the models. The president’s lowest total is 123 votes from the Niskanen Center, which last updated its projections on Sept. 15.

The models vary widely on how many electoral votes remain in play. The high is the previously mentioned RealClearPolitics with 187 electoral votes in its toss-up category (The next highest total is 134). Of the models that identify toss-up states (PredictIt does not), the low is 18 (the equivalent of Ohio).

Projections as of noon Monday:

270toWin consensus map (last updated Saturday): Biden, 278; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 91

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 278; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 91

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 278; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 91

270toWin polling map (updated three times daily): Biden, 279; Trump, 125; Toss-up, 134

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 255; Trump, 119; Toss-up, 164

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 281; Trump, 119; Toss-up 138

270toWin polling with no toss-ups (a new feature that updates three times daily): Biden, 369; Trump, 169

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 353; Trump, 185

Totals on Sept. Sept. 21: Biden, 335; Trump, 203

CNN (last updated Sept. 20): Biden, 269; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 100

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 269; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 100

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 269, Trump, 169; Toss-up, 100

Cook Political Report (last updated Sept. 29): Biden, 290; Trump, 163; Toss-up 85

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 290; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 61

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 290; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 61

The Economist (updated twice daily): Biden, 308; Trump, 164; Toss-up, 66

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 308; Trump, 188; Toss-up, 42

Totals on Sept. 21 Biden, 308; Trump, 188; Toss-up, 42

FiveThirtyEight (updated every two hours): Biden, 279; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 90

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 279: Trump, 163; Toss-up, 96

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 289; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 80

Inside Elections (last updated Oct. 1): Biden, 319; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 32

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 319; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 32

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 319; Trump, 187; Toss-up, 32

Niskanen Center (last updated Sept. 15): Biden, 318; Trump, 123; Toss-up, 97

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 318; Trump, 123; Toss-up, 97

Totals on Sep. 21: Biden, 318; Trump 123; Toss-up, 97

NPR (last updated Sept. 16): Biden, 268; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 101

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 268; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 101

Totals on Sep 21: Biden, 268, Trump, 169; Toss-up, 101

Politico (last updated Sept. 8): Biden, 268; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 67

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 268; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 67

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 268; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 67

PredictIt (updated every four hours): Biden 335; Trump, 203

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 290; Trump, 248; Toss-up, none*

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 290; Trump, 248; Toss-up, none

Princeton Election Consortium: Biden, 351; Trump, 169; Toss-up, 18

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 353; Trump, 163; Toss-up, 22

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 335; Trump, 203; Toss-up, none

RealClearPolitics (last updated Sept. 29): Biden, 226; Trump, 125; Toss-up, 187

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 222; Trump, 125; Toss-up, 191

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 222, Trump, 125; Toss-up, 191

Sabato’s Crystal Ball (last updated Oct. 1): Biden, 279; Trump, 179; Toss-up, 80

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 269; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 66

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 269; Trump, 203; Toss-up, 66

U.S. News (last updated Sept. 29): Biden, 290; Trump, 185; Toss-up, 63

Totals on Sept. 28: Biden, 278; Trump, 186; Toss-up, 74

Totals on Sept. 21: Biden, 278; Trump, 186; Toss-up, 74

*PredictIt doesn’t do toss-ups except for equal results, while most other sites define toss-ups as difference between candidates falling within 5 percentage points

Where does Georgia stand

Georgia remains firmly on shaky ground.

Eight of the models still identify the Peach State as up for grabs. Of the rest, all but one still mark Georgia as Republican turf. The outlier is the Princeton Election Consortium, which puts the state in Biden’s column.

What are the other toss-up states?

On its consensus map, 270toWin shows no change on toss-up states. Its list of battlegrounds, in addition to Georgia, still remains short, with just Florida (29 Electoral College votes), Ohio (18), North Carolina (15) and Arizona (11). Also up for grabs are one congressional district each in Maine and Nebraska. All those states voted for Trump in 2016.

RealClearPolitics this past week moved one state out of its toss-up category, sending New Hampshire and its four votes over to the Biden camp. Still up for grabs, in addition to Georgia, are: Texas (38), Florida (29), Pennsylvania (20), Ohio (18), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10), Iowa (6) and Nevada (6), plus the individual congressional districts in Maine and Nebraska. Only one of those states — Nevada — did not vote for Trump in 2016.