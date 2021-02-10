Election board investigates Warnock and New Georgia Project

State election rules require voter registration organizations to submit completed applications within 10 days after they were received from the voter.

The State Election Board submitted the case on a 3-0 vote, with the board’s lone Democrat, David Worley, recusing himself. Raffensperger is the chairman of the board but usually doesn’t vote except to break ties.

The allegation is the latest point of conflict between Republican election officials and the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2014.

In a prior case alleging contractors for the New Georgia Project forged signatures and submitted incomplete forms, the attorney general’s office hasn’t brought charges in the 3½ years since it was referred by the State Election Board. That case remains open.

In November, Raffensperger accused the New Georgia Project of sending voter registration applications to people in New York City.

Nse Ufot, the organization’s CEO, has said that the organization didn’t mail voter registration applications to New York. Instead, it sent postcards to volunteers who could then mail them to potential Georgia voters with information about how to register online.

Warnock resigned as chairman of the New Georgia Project’s board on Jan. 28, 2020.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr’s office will now investigate the case and decide whether to bring charges or seek fines against Warnock and the New Georgia Project.