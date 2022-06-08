ajc logo
X

During hearing on gun violence, Georgia congressmen stick to partisan stances

Witnesses are sworn in to testify Wednesday during a U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence in Washington. From left are: Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck but survived a mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket; Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician from Uvalde, Texas; Miguel Cerrillo, father of Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; and Lucretia Hughes from Women for Gun Rights. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Combined ShapeCaption
Witnesses are sworn in to testify Wednesday during a U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence in Washington. From left are: Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck but survived a mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket; Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician from Uvalde, Texas; Miguel Cerrillo, father of Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde; and Lucretia Hughes from Women for Gun Rights. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — Georgia members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which heard emotional testimony Wednesday from a fourth-grader who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and a couple whose daughter did not, responded with remarks that echoed the partisan divide over gun safety.

Republican U.S. Reps. Jody Hice of Greensboro and Andrew Clyde of Athens oppose changing gun laws. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, says changes are needed to stem gun violence.

Hice said religion and morality, or the absence thereof in American society, were the main factors contributing to the violence at the center of Wednesday’s hearing. Hice also pointed out that New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was a member of a second panel of witnesses, oversees a city with rising crime despite its tough gun laws.

“It doesn’t appear that the attempts that are produced by the gun restrictions are having any effect of keeping bad people from getting guns,” Hice said. “And taking the constitutional rights away from American citizens only helps criminals.”

Clyde, who owns a gun store in Athens, said he mourns for those who died in Uvalde and other recent tragedies. These incidents highlighted the need for additional school security, Clyde said, but he rejected the notion that changes to gun laws would save lives.

“What occurred in Uvalde and other communities like Sandy Hook and Parkland was nothing short of heartbreaking tragedies and evil deeds,” he said. “Heartbreaking and evil for the loss of innocent life, but also because from what I have seen in the news about Uvalde I believe it was mostly preventable.”

Johnson, the only Georgia Democrat on the panel, rejected claims from Republicans that the best way to prevent future mass shootings is by ensuring law-abiding citizens can freely purchase and carry firearms. He said the right to bear arms should not take precedence over safety and security.

“What about the right to live of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde?” he said. “The 10 shoppers killed in Buffalo, New York: What about their right to live? What about the right to live for countless others who died from street gun violence? How much more blood should be shed before we in Congress take action?”

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
Local golf: Birthday win puts Davis Thompson close to PGA Tour card5h ago
Farewell, readers: Longtime writer and critic is pushing back his plate
8h ago
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
5h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
3h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
3h ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
The Latest
Georgia will play big part in hearings on Jan. 6 attack
3h ago
How to watch the U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee hearing
3h ago
Appeals court: Spanish-language absentee applications weren’t required
4h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top