During hearing on gun violence, Georgia congressmen stick to partisan stances

“What occurred in Uvalde and other communities like Sandy Hook and Parkland was nothing short of heartbreaking tragedies and evil deeds,” he said. “Heartbreaking and evil for the loss of innocent life, but also because from what I have seen in the news about Uvalde I believe it was mostly preventable.”

Johnson, the only Georgia Democrat on the panel, rejected claims from Republicans that the best way to prevent future mass shootings is by ensuring law-abiding citizens can freely purchase and carry firearms. He said the right to bear arms should not take precedence over safety and security.

“What about the right to live of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde?” he said. “The 10 shoppers killed in Buffalo, New York: What about their right to live? What about the right to live for countless others who died from street gun violence? How much more blood should be shed before we in Congress take action?”