Dozens gather ahead of Atlanta rally

Hours ahead of President Joe Biden’s rally at Pullman Yards, dozens lined up outside to get front row seats for his campaign stop in Atlanta.

Old Fourth Ward resident Jan Hackney stood in line early for Biden’s visit Saturday evening wearing a bright green shirt that reads, “Regulate Guns Not Women.” Hackney said she’s confident Biden will win after a strong state of the union address.

“Everyone’s worried about Georgia but I think we’re going to take Georgia again. We did it four years ago and gosh we’re going to do it again,” she said.

Credit: Steve Schaefer / Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Biden is expected to speak at Pullman Yards in northeast Atlanta around 6 p.m.