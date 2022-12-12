ajc logo
DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office as it continues to investigate former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed the office had received a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing multiple federal investigations of the former president. But the spokesperson said the office could not confirm the contents of the subpoena at the request of the Justice Department.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the DOJ has requested “any and all communications in any form” between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021 “to, from or involving” Trump, his campaign, lawyers and aides, including attorneys John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, L. Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

The DOJ has been investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in Georgia and other swing states. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to oversee criminal investigations of Trump after the former president announced he will seek the Republican presidential nomination again in 2024.

Last week, DOJ issued subpoenas to local officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin — three other states where Trump sought to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

The DOJ probe is one of several investigations into the former president’s post-election conduct.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also is conducting a criminal probe, and a congressional committee held hearings last summer on Trump’s campaign to overturn the election. Congressional investigators are expected to issue their findings as soon as next week.

Willis’ investigation began by focusing on the January 2021 call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to find just enough votes for him to overturn Biden’s victory. Since then, her investigation has expanded to target the fake slate of presidential electors who participated in Trump’s far-fetched scheme.

DOJ also has been investigating the presidential electors. The latest subpoena to Raffensperger indicates the department’s probe also is casting a wide net.

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

