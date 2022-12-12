DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues

The DOJ probe is one of several investigations into the former president’s post-election conduct.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also is conducting a criminal probe, and a congressional committee held hearings last summer on Trump’s campaign to overturn the election. Congressional investigators are expected to issue their findings as soon as next week.

Willis’ investigation began by focusing on the January 2021 call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to find just enough votes for him to overturn Biden’s victory. Since then, her investigation has expanded to target the fake slate of presidential electors who participated in Trump’s far-fetched scheme.

DOJ also has been investigating the presidential electors. The latest subpoena to Raffensperger indicates the department’s probe also is casting a wide net.