‘We are focused on winning Georgia once again,’ Jaime Harrison tells the AJC

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison joins ‘Politically Georgia’ to talk about about the important role Georgia is playing this year for Democrats
You can hear an interview "Politically Georgia" did with Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison at 10 a.m. Monday on WABE 90.1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison called Georgia “my second home” ahead of this year’s convention.

Harrison spoke to the “Politically Georgia” crew before the convention got underway on Monday. He said that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now at the top of the Democratic Party’s ticket, has made Georgia a priority.

“Harris has been to Georgia (more than) 14 times, (at least) six times just this year,” he said. “And so it is a really, really important part of our formula for getting to 270 votes.”

He also took the time to highlight the infighting on the opposite side of the aisle.

“So we’re just clicking on all cylinders. Now, on the flip side, the Republicans are engaged in their own civil war in Georgia,” Harrison said.

“The (former) president is constantly dragging the governor in that state. The former lieutenant governor, a Republican, is supporting Kamala Harris in the presidential race,” he added. “So Democrats are all in formation, to quote Beyoncé. We are moving along.”

You can listen to that full interview at 10 a.m. Monday on “Politically Georgia” on 90.1 FM WABE or follow us on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to listen to the podcast anytime.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

