“You know, I’m a big Marvel fan,” Harrison said. “So it is like this week is when we’re going to have all of the Democratic Avengers assemble, and Rev. Warnock is definitely one of the powerful ones on our team.

“He’s going to play a major role in this campaign, particularly in the state of Georgia. But I think he could play an impactful role across the Sun Belt (and) in places like Michigan and Detroit, going to Philly and Pennsylvania, but also in North Carolina and in Milwaukee,” Harrison said. “I think Rev. Warnock’s message and his delivery and his roots in the clergy could play a really, really important role for us.”

