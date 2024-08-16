Politics

Georgia is crucial to a Harris-Walz victory and Warnock is a key ‘Avenger’, the DNC chair says

Top Democrat Jaime Harrison joins the hosts of ‘Politically Georgia’ ahead of the Democratic National Convention.
1 hour ago

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison caught up with the hosts of “Politically Georgia” ahead of next week’s convention.

Harrison signaled he was excited to have all the delegates and surrogates come to Chicago as Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to officially claim the Democratic nomination.

He expects Georgia U.S. Raphael Warnock to play a big part in the event.

“You know, I’m a big Marvel fan,” Harrison said. “So it is like this week is when we’re going to have all of the Democratic Avengers assemble, and Rev. Warnock is definitely one of the powerful ones on our team.

“He’s going to play a major role in this campaign, particularly in the state of Georgia. But I think he could play an impactful role across the Sun Belt (and) in places like Michigan and Detroit, going to Philly and Pennsylvania, but also in North Carolina and in Milwaukee,” Harrison said. “I think Rev. Warnock’s message and his delivery and his roots in the clergy could play a really, really important role for us.”

You can listen to a snippet of that conversation at 10 a.m. Friday on “Politically Georgia” on WABE 90.1 or follow on Apple Podcasts or Spotify to listen to the podcast anytime.

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

