Defense bill passed by Congress authorizes new spending in Georgia

It includes pay raises for service members plus money for construction and new equipment at bases across the nation, including Georgia. It will also rescind COVID-19 vaccination mandates for active duty personnel. The bill also includes funding for water management projects across the country, including money for the Savannah Harbor and various Georgia waterways.

Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, celebrated its passage, saying they worked hard to make sure the state’s priorities were reflected in the legislation. All but four members of the state’s U.S. House delegation also supported the bill, Republicans Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice and Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Democrat Nikema Williams in voting “no.”