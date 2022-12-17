Defense bill passed by Congress authorizes new spending in Georgia

WASHINGTON — Congress has signed off on the $858 billion military policy and spending legislation known as the National Defense Authorization Act, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law soon.
It includes pay raises for service members plus money for construction and new equipment at bases across the nation, including Georgia. It will also rescind COVID-19 vaccination mandates for active duty personnel. The bill also includes funding for water management projects across the country, including money for the Savannah Harbor and various Georgia waterways.
Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, celebrated its passage, saying they worked hard to make sure the state’s priorities were reflected in the legislation. All but four members of the state’s U.S. House delegation also supported the bill, Republicans Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice and Marjorie Taylor Greene joined Democrat Nikema Williams in voting “no.”
Williams said her opposition to the bill was in protest of “excessive defense spending.” The Republicans who voted against the bill said the measure includes wasteful spending and unnecessary changes to policy.
Here are some Georgia projects the bill authorizes:
- $65 million for the Trident Training Facility at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
- $25.4 million for a power generation and microgrid project at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
- $24.7 million to complete the forensic laboratory at Fort Gillem
- $13.7 million for nuclear regional maintenance facility at Kings Bay
- $6.4 million for a consolidated communications facility at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany
- $5.8 million for the Guardian Angel Rescue Squadron operations facility at Moody Air Force Base
- $5 million for planning and design of a child development center at Fort Gordon
- $5 million for planning and design of an Army Reserve Center at Dobbins Air Reserve Base
- $2.1 million for a National Guard/National Reserve Center building at Fort Gordon
- $1.1 million for security forces operations facility planning and design at Moody
- $75 million for water and wastewater projects across Georgia’s counties
- $50 million in new authorizations for Atlanta’s water resources development
- $105 million for stormwater management and other projects in Albany
HOW THEY VOTED ON H.R. 7776, the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act
“Yes”
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Atlanta
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta
U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia
U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta
“No”
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro
U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta
