BreakingNews
Crossover Day concludes
Politics

Crossover Day concludes

Thursday was a busy day at the General Assembly. It was Crossover Day, when a bill typically needs to win passage in at least one chamber to have a chance of becoming law. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Thursday was a busy day at the General Assembly. It was Crossover Day, when a bill typically needs to win passage in at least one chamber to have a chance of becoming law. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)
46 minutes ago

The gavels are now silent as the Georgia General Assembly brought an end to Crossover Day.

Bills typically need to win passage in one chamber of the other by Crossover Day, the 28th workday of the 40-day session, to have a chance of becoming law.

On Thursday, numerous bills won approval in either the House or the Senate. They included a cap on how much money the state would award to filmmakers as a tax credit, legislation that would require sheriffs and jailers to cooperate with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and a measure that would limit the government’s ability to enforce laws that conflict with religious beliefs.

Each chamber will now step up its work on legislation that originated on the other side of the Capitol before the legislative session ends on Sine Die on March 28.

You can check on the status of major bills on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Bill Tracker at ajc.com/bill-tracker.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically8h ago

Credit: AP

House, Senate both approve bill to delay partial government shutdown
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House passes immigration enforcement bill after Athens killing
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Family of shooting victim announces lawsuit against RaceTrac near GSU
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Family of shooting victim announces lawsuit against RaceTrac near GSU
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Researchers say three companies own 11% of Atlanta’s rental houses
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Constitutional amendment to ban noncitizen voting fails in Georgia House
51m ago
Senate OKs bill to allow jail to conduct restoration services for mentally ill
2h ago
House, Senate both approve bill to delay partial government shutdown
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals
15h ago