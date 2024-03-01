Crossover Day concludes

The gavels are now silent as the Georgia General Assembly brought an end to Crossover Day.

Bills typically need to win passage in one chamber of the other by Crossover Day, the 28th workday of the 40-day session, to have a chance of becoming law.

On Thursday, numerous bills won approval in either the House or the Senate. They included a cap on how much money the state would award to filmmakers as a tax credit, legislation that would require sheriffs and jailers to cooperate with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and a measure that would limit the government’s ability to enforce laws that conflict with religious beliefs.

Each chamber will now step up its work on legislation that originated on the other side of the Capitol before the legislative session ends on Sine Die on March 28.

You can check on the status of major bills on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Bill Tracker at ajc.com/bill-tracker.