These changes come as the Trump administration has eliminated nearly half the positions within the Department of Education, causing confusion for borrowers who have questions about the repayments.

“If you have questions about your loan, if you think your vendor has messed something up, maybe charged you too much, you would usually go to the department and get help from them,” he said.

The pair also discussed The Trump administrations efforts to terminate student visas.

Student visa terminations have come to Georgia.



UGA confirmed some of its internationals have had visas revoked but wouldn't say how many.



“For international students to be subjected to this, it is not the America that I know and love," says professor.https://t.co/mUp2zv7xDe — Jason Armesto (@rmest0) April 10, 2025

