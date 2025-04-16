On Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC reporter Jason Armesto talks about major changes coming to higher education.
Armesto and host Tia Mitchell chatted about the changes to campuses and policies across the Peach State and the country, including ending of a four-year pause on student loan repayments post-pandemic.
“There’s approximately 1.7 million borrowers in Georgia that owe, on average, $42,000, which is one of the highest rates in the country,” Armesto said.
These changes come as the Trump administration has eliminated nearly half the positions within the Department of Education, causing confusion for borrowers who have questions about the repayments.
“If you have questions about your loan, if you think your vendor has messed something up, maybe charged you too much, you would usually go to the department and get help from them,” he said.
The pair also discussed The Trump administrations efforts to terminate student visas.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
On the next episode: Politics reporter Greg Bluestein talks about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest town hall and federal cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences
Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.
Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations
Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Georgia taxpayers will soon get refunds of up to $500
Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation authorizing income tax refunds and rate cut.
Why so many restaurants in West Midtown are closing — and what comes next
A changing landscape has affected the restaurant scene in West Midtown, from traffic and parking challenges to changes in dining habits.
Braves announcer catches heat for getting woman’s phone number on air during game
At the urging of Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin in the booth Monday night in Toronto, dugout reporter Wiley Ballard asked two fans for their telephone numbers.