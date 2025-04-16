Politics
Staff cuts at DOE cause confusion over student loan repayments

AJC higher education reporter Jason Armesto joins ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.
By
1 hour ago

On Wednesday’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, AJC reporter Jason Armesto talks about major changes coming to higher education.

Armesto and host Tia Mitchell chatted about the changes to campuses and policies across the Peach State and the country, including ending of a four-year pause on student loan repayments post-pandemic.

“There’s approximately 1.7 million borrowers in Georgia that owe, on average, $42,000, which is one of the highest rates in the country,” Armesto said.

These changes come as the Trump administration has eliminated nearly half the positions within the Department of Education, causing confusion for borrowers who have questions about the repayments.

“If you have questions about your loan, if you think your vendor has messed something up, maybe charged you too much, you would usually go to the department and get help from them,” he said.

The pair also discussed The Trump administrations efforts to terminate student visas.

On the next episode: Politics reporter Greg Bluestein talks about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest town hall and federal cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

