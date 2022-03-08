Complaints target Georgia attorneys who aided Trump’s effort to overturn election

Michael Teter, an attorney and managing director of the 65 Project, said future complaints will target attorneys who filed “egregious” lawsuits that sought to overturn Biden’s victory.

“Our concern is that lawyers take an oath to support the Constitution, and they take on the responsibility to be truthful to the courts and the public when they take on representing clients,” Teter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If you violate that oath and try to overturn American democracy, you ought to pay a price for that.”

Some attorneys already have paid a price for aiding Trump, who spent weeks following the November 2020 election making false allegations of voting fraud.

Courts in New York and Washington have suspended the law licenses of Rudy Giuliani, who played a key role in Trump’s campaign. In August, a federal judge in Michigan referred Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and seven other attorneys for possible disbarment for what she called “a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process” in connection with a lawsuit that sought to overturn the election there.

Judges in Colorado and Washington have also sanctioned attorneys for lawsuits challenging the election. And the California Bar Association is investigating attorney John Eastman, who played a key role in Trump’s failed effort to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to reject legitimate presidential electors in Georgia and other states in favor of Trump’s false slate of electors.

The false Republican electors have come under scrutiny in recent months. A congressional committee investigating the events that led to the attack on the Capitol recently subpoenaed some of the electors from Georgia and other states, and the Justice Department is investigating whether they may have committed crimes.

The Georgia electors who were attorneys now must contend with the complaints filed by the 65 Project. The complaints say they falsely swore to be the duly elected Georgia presidential electors in documents filed with Congress and with the U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

By doing so, the attorneys “disregarded the U.S. Constitution, violated federal and state law and ignored the judicial decisions on that very matter,” the complaints say.

The complaint against Calhoun focuses on his actions during the storming of the Capitol. The Justice Department has charged him with “corruptly” attempting to obstruct Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote and four misdemeanors relating to his alleged entry into the Capitol.

No trial date has been set in Calhoun’s case. But the bar complaint says a conviction is not necessary to determine that he violated professional standards.

The three complaints ask the State Bar of Georgia to investigate and discipline the attorneys. The Carver and Moody complaints ask the bar association to consider disbarring them.

Teter, the Project 65 director, said the goal of pursuing sanctions against the attorneys is to discourage future efforts to abuse the legal system in an effort to overturn an election.

“We need to create a system of accountability and consequences,” he said.