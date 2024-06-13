Politics

"Politically Georgia" on Thursday focused on CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins' interview with Nathan Wade, seen here with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Wade told Collins he didn't think his romantic relationship with Willis, which eventually led to his departure from the election interference case against Donald Trump as special prosecutor, was not the reason behind delays in the case. "He did say, though, at one point that if there was anything that he regrets or that he wishes had been different, it was the timing," Collins said. She added, "The timing of the relationship was everything."

By
40 minutes ago

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins described part of her interview with Nathan Wade as “a moment unlike any other.”

On Thursday morning, Collins spoke to the “Politically Georgia” hosts about her interview with former Fulton County special prosecutor Wade.

In that sit-down, Wade said his romantic relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis was not to blame for delaying Georgia’s election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

“He said he doesn’t think that his actions are the reason for the delay,” said the ”Source” anchor. “He did say, though, at one point that if there was anything that he regrets or that he wishes had been different, it was the timing.”

“The timing of the relationship was everything,” Collins said.

Yet, Wade initially walked away from the interview when Collins asked for a more clear timeline of his involvement with Willis.

“I wanted clarity on that because I had looked at (it for) myself and I wasn’t clear on it. And it was a moment unlike any other that I’ve ever had in an interview,” Collins said of Wade, pausing the interview to talk with his media consultant.

The election case was sidelined for two months while defense attorneys argued that the Willis-Wade relationship created a conflict of interest.

ExploreDA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’

In March, a Fulton County judge ruled that Willis could remain if Wade resigned. He did the same day of the ruling.

But more recently, defense attorneys have appealed and the case is now pending before the Georgia Court of Appeals. That means the matter likely won’t be resolved in time for a trial to take place until after the November election.

If Trump wins his 2024 bid and the trial goes forward, that raises questions about whether a sitting U.S. president can be forced to stand trial for state-level criminal charges

“I talked to the best legal experts I know about this, and they agree, it is uncharted territory. We’ve never seen a sitting president on trial before. It’s not that it couldn’t happen. It’s (just) never happened,” Collins said.

Collins also spoke to the hosts about the upcoming Atlanta-based CNN debate between President Joe Biden and Trump.

“The debate itself, I think, is going to garner much attention because it’s the first time in four years that Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be sharing the same stage,” Collins said of the June 27 event.

Friday on “Politically Georgia”: Lauren Groh-Wargo, a close ally of prominent Democrat Stacey Abrams and CEO of Fair Fight Action, joins the show.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

