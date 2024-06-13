“He said he doesn’t think that his actions are the reason for the delay,” said the ”Source” anchor. “He did say, though, at one point that if there was anything that he regrets or that he wishes had been different, it was the timing.”

“The timing of the relationship was everything,” Collins said.

Yet, Wade initially walked away from the interview when Collins asked for a more clear timeline of his involvement with Willis.

“I wanted clarity on that because I had looked at (it for) myself and I wasn’t clear on it. And it was a moment unlike any other that I’ve ever had in an interview,” Collins said of Wade, pausing the interview to talk with his media consultant.

“I do think the timing of the personal relationship I had was bad,” Nathan Wade tells me in our interview. “The only thing I regret is the timing of it.” pic.twitter.com/cN89CWJW8g — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 13, 2024

The election case was sidelined for two months while defense attorneys argued that the Willis-Wade relationship created a conflict of interest.

In March, a Fulton County judge ruled that Willis could remain if Wade resigned. He did the same day of the ruling.

But more recently, defense attorneys have appealed and the case is now pending before the Georgia Court of Appeals. That means the matter likely won’t be resolved in time for a trial to take place until after the November election.

If Trump wins his 2024 bid and the trial goes forward, that raises questions about whether a sitting U.S. president can be forced to stand trial for state-level criminal charges

“I talked to the best legal experts I know about this, and they agree, it is uncharted territory. We’ve never seen a sitting president on trial before. It’s not that it couldn’t happen. It’s (just) never happened,” Collins said.

Collins also spoke to the hosts about the upcoming Atlanta-based CNN debate between President Joe Biden and Trump.

“The debate itself, I think, is going to garner much attention because it’s the first time in four years that Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be sharing the same stage,” Collins said of the June 27 event.

