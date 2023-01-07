ajc logo
X

ePaper: Kevin McCarthy’s overnight victory, Georgians honored at the White House

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

About Us
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
Saturday ePaper edition also includes Georgia’s arrival in Los Angeles for the national championship game

After 15 rounds of voting that ended in the wee hours of Saturday, Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House. Hours before, three Georgians were honored at a White House ceremony, and the Georgia Bulldogs landed in Los Angeles to defend their national championship in football.

All three stories are covered, with photos, in the Saturday ePaper edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Coverage continues on ajc.com and in the AJC app.

If you haven’t set up your digital access to the AJC, now is the time. Visit ajc.com/activate to make the most of your subscription.

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

ExploreUGA vs. TCU - Latest continuing coverage on ajc.com

About the Author

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

Suspect in custody after shooting in Perimeter Mall’s food court12h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

University releases statement following arrest of Georgia baseball player
22h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde flips to McCarthy, helps him become House speaker after 15 rounds
18h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Uga, Georgia’s beloved mascot, not making Los Angeles trip for championship game
13h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Uga, Georgia’s beloved mascot, not making Los Angeles trip for championship game
13h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: Man shot, beaten after trying to enter former Gwinnett home by mistake
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Arkadium

Enjoy interactive puzzles and games
Understanding your digital access
Hear from readers why they like the ePaper
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
12h ago
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
13h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top