Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker

The fight within the Republican Party raised questions about its ability to govern for the next two years.

Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has supported McCarthy for weeks, described the opposition as misguided and standing in the way of the conservative agenda she and others hope to carry out in Washington.

“We can’t even swear in as members of Congress until we elect a Speaker,” the Republican from Rome wrote on Twitter as it became clear the second round of balloting would also not work in McCarthy’s favor. “We can’t form committees until we elect a Speaker. We (Republicans) can’t fire Nancy Pelosi’s loyal staff in the House and Capitol until we elect a Speaker. We can’t investigate anything until we have a Speaker.”

On the Senate side, the day was much more routine. Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was among the lawmakers sworn in for new six-year terms. Afterward, his two small children and adult siblings joined him for a reenactment, all shaking hands and smiling with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It is the honor of my life to represent my home state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate,” Warnock wrote on social media after the swearing-in. “It is something that inspires me every day, and I know it will continue to inspire me in my first full, six-year term. We’ve got a lot of work to do, Georgia — and I’m eager to get to it.”

Clyde was the only Georgia Republican who did not support McCarthy during the three cycles of voting. The Athens lawmaker supported Arizona U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs the first time, but he and the other 18 lawmakers all coalesced around Ohio U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan during the second series of votes. In the third, a 20th member joined them: Florida U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

The delegation’s two newest GOPs members, U.S. Reps. Mike Collins and Rich McCormick, both backed McCarthy. Collins had pledged to vote against McCarthy when he launched his campaign in September 2021, aiming to establish conservative bona fides in a crowded field.

Democrats meanwhile were unified in backing their leader, New York U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. These votes are mostly a formality since Democrats don’t have the House majority, and therefore it is highly unlikely Jeffries would get the votes needed to become speaker. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams gave a nod to her predecessor, the late Congressman John Lewis, as she voiced her support for Jeffries.

“Madame clerk, in the spirit of ‘Good Trouble,’ Atlanta proudly votes for Hakeem Jeffries,” she said.

HOW THEY VOTED ON ELECTING A NEW HOUSE SPEAKER

1st round: Andy Biggs, R-Arizona; 2nd and 3rd round: Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

All rounds: Kevin McCarthy, R-California

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

All rounds: Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta