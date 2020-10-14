Civil suit accuses Georgia child welfare worker of attempted rape

According to the lawsuit, Sandoval went to the woman’s house on the afternoon of Nov. 12 to pick up clothes for the woman’s child, who was preparing to attend a court hearing. The woman’s two other children where in the home at the time.

While there, Sandoval is accused of first sharing with her a sexually explicit dream about her and then kissing her without her consent and asking her to touch his genitals. She says she refused his advances.

Sandoval is then accused of following the woman into the bathroom, closing the door and forcing her to stay in the room when he is said to have cornered her, removed her panties, forcibly performed oral sex on her and attempted to have sexual intercourse with her.

The lawsuit lists DFCS and DHS as defendants because they are accused of not thoroughly checking his background before hiring him. The lawsuit did not say what, if anything, was in his background that would have prevented him from working for DFCS.

The woman is seeking an undetermined amount for pain and suffering and any legal fees.